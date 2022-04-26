ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammonton, NJ

Hammonton over Millville - Softball recap

By Mak Ojutiku
 3 days ago
April Lewandowski drove in two runs while Alexa Panagopoylos went 2-for-4 with a solo homer to lead Hammonton to a 9-4 win over Millville, in Hammonton. Hammonton (9-6) took a 4-0 by the...

Penn Relays 2022: Hackensack’s Whittle continues breakout in 3,000-meter run

Hackensack’s Amiri Whittle finished fifth in the 3,000-meter run at the Penn Relays on Friday and added yet another signature moment to his breakout senior year. Whittle ran a negative split in the second half of the race to cross the line fifth in 8:33.95. The winner, Larry Josh Edwards of University High in West Virginia, ran 8:20.31 and two others brother 8:30. Whittle was about 20 meters behind Edwards.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Westwood defeats Mahwah - Baseball recap

Joey Agar finished 2-for-3 with two RBI, one run, one walk, and one stolen base to lead Westwood past Mahwah 10-2 in Mahwah. Westwood (11-3) took a 4-2 lead into the fifth before scoring six runs in the final three innings to pull away for the win. Colby Laughton also...
WESTWOOD, NJ
No. 13 Trinity Hall defeats Ocean Township - Girls lacrosse recap

It was a high-scoring affair as Trinity Hall, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Ocean Township 22-13 in Oakhurst behind seven goals from Peyton McGuire. Trinity Hall (6-2) went into halftime up 11-7 before netting 11 more goals in the second half while Ocean Township (9-3) had six.
Baseball: No. 16 Passaic Tech outlasts Bergen Tech in extra innings

Nazier Mule went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, and four RBI to help Passaic Tech, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, earn a 9-6 eight-inning win over Bergen Tech in Teterboro. Johnny Gilligan went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for Passaic Tech (10-2). Ray Gelok had two hits, including a triple, while Steven Peralta tripled and drove in a run in the win.
TETERBORO, NJ
