Las Vegas, NV

Call of Duty 2022 Shown to NFL Draft Prospects, Athlete Gives First Impressions

By Cade Onder
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty 2022, expected to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, is being shown to people at the NFL Draft in Las Vegas. As summer quickly approaches, many are anticipating the inevitable reveal of the new Call of Duty. Fans have been waiting since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare...

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

Sports
James Harden
#Nfl Draft#Nba#Activision#American Football#Video Game#Sports#The Nfl Draft#Instagram#Nfl Draft Prospects#Twitter#Infinity Ward
