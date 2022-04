Former BYU offensive lineman James Empey has no regrets. If he had a chance to do it all over again, the onetime Freshman All-American says he would take the same path. That’s saying something, considering Empey might have been selected in the NFL draft if he had left Provo after his sophomore or junior seasons. Now, Empey is leaving after his fourth season at BYU, having made 41 starts at center, and the 25-year-old returned missionary probably won’t be drafted when the player selection meeting commences Thursday in Las Vegas with the first round and runs through Saturday.

