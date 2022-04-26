Beaverton parent starts petition to push back school start times

SALEM, Ore. — This school year, psychologists and educators have talked about disruptive students physically acting out in classrooms more frequently, or getting in fights on school property. There doesn’t appear to be one specific cause, but educators who have spoken to KGW agree that the pandemic has made...
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday, Portland Public Schools' superintendent and other district leaders gave details about its new $1.87 billion budget proposed for next school year. “The district’s expenses continue to outpace revenue,” said Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero. "The theme of the budget is 'out of challenging times we move...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Recent reports of kids using racial slurs at a local high school baseball game have really hit a nerve with community members. But for Benita Presley, a Black woman, mother of seven and grandmother of 15, it’s nothing new. “It just makes me sad that...
