Beaverton parent starts petition to push back school start times

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharissa Brock says studies show teens aren't...

Portland Public Schools proposes $1.87 billion budget for next school year

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday, Portland Public Schools' superintendent and other district leaders gave details about its new $1.87 billion budget proposed for next school year. “The district’s expenses continue to outpace revenue,” said Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero. "The theme of the budget is 'out of challenging times we move...
