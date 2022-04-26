When Will the Dubuque Iowa Pools Open for 2022?

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. For many of us in Iowa, we've resolved to drink less in 2022. Myself included. That said, there are still evenings I want to have a spirit or two, and I know what my go-to is. I won't give that info just yet as, I happen to have the same favorite booze as the state of Iowa.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO