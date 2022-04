DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It was the biggest turnout ever for the first day of the Friends of Vander Veer’s most important fundraiser of the year. Natasha Sottos, President of The Friends of Vander Veer, was very excited to see the park patrons and plant lovers busily shop to buy stock to grow in their gardens. It was estimated that over 500 folks stopped by to support beautification at one of the most beloved parks in the Quad Cities.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO