ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Woman arrested after standoff at Tempe Marketplace

By Dani Birzer
AZFamily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One woman has been arrested after a brief standoff at Tempe Marketplace on Tuesday afternoon. Police...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 1

Related
AZFamily

Man arrested in Mesa cold cases that happened 30+ years ago

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Thanks to DNA and fingerprints, there’s a break in two cold cases that are more than 30 years old in Mesa. Police took 58-year-old Thomas Davis Cox from Colorado into custody on Saturday at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Police say he is responsible for sexually assaulting and murdering 22-year-old Susan Morse at her Mesa apartment on Oct. 16, 1989. Investigators also said he sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman a year later in the same apartment complex.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

84-year-old Mesa woman followed home from bank, robbed in driveway

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Surveillance video has captured a man approaching an elderly woman in her driveway and then robbing her at gunpoint. What’s more, Claudette Jones said he followed her home from the bank. “It was very terrifying to see that gun in my face,” Jones said....
MESA, AZ
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesa, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Crime & Safety
Mesa, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Tempe, AZ
AZFamily

Deadly head-on crash temporarily closes State Route 387 northeast of Casa Grande

NEAR CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – One person is dead, and another is in the hospital after a head-on wreck closed State Route 387 for several hours on Wednesday morning. In an update around 3:30 p.m., officials say both directions of SR 87 have reopened. The wreck happened where SR 387 meets State Route 87, about 20 minutes northeast of Casa Grande.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
KTAR.com

Driver of SUV involved in fatal crash on I-10 identified as 19-year-old from Phoenix

PHOENIX – Arizona authorities on Friday identified the driver of an SUV involved in a fatal collision on Interstate 10 during a police chase as a 19-year-old from Phoenix. Kevin Avila was booked into Pinal County Jail for first-degree homicide, endangerment and aggravated assault, the Arizona Department of Public Safety told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverview Park#Park Ranger#Rv
KTAR.com

Arizona man indicted after police recover over $1.2M in drugs

PHOENIX — A Valley man has been indicted after police recovered more than $1.2 million in drugs and narcotics, authorities said Monday. Luis Nieblas-Beltran faces seven counts, including for conspiracy and for possession of narcotics, after police retrieved large quantities of illegal drugs, including fentanyl, last month, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Containment grows on 2 disruptive wildfires in northern Arizona

PHOENIX – Crews are gaining more control of two disruptive wildfires that have been burning for more than a week in northern Arizona, authorities said. The Crooks Fire is still spreading to the south and west in Prescott National Forest, surpassing 8,000 acres burned, but containment increased to 20%, fire officials said Wednesday morning. The size was reported at around 6,500 acres with 16% containment the previous morning.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTAR.com

Police encounter ‘chaotic scene’ after fatal shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX – Officers encountered a “chaotic scene” on Sunday night after arriving at a Phoenix apartment complex where two people had been shot, one fatally, authorities said. Phoenix Police responded to a shooting call near 27th and Glendale avenues around 11:15 p.m. and found a man and...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police arrest driver accused of hitting, killing teen and leaving scene

Pedal Haus Brewery is located along Roosevelt Row, just west of 3rd Street. Arizona's Family Investigates Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is using consumer fraud funds to pay for high-profile legal fights. Antisemitic incidents in Arizona are on the rise according to a new Anti-Defamation League report. Updated: 16 hours...
PHOENIX, AZ
Western Iowa Today

One person injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County

(Mills Co) One person was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Wednesday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Rhonda Boen, 67, of Phoenix, Arizona, was driving a 2006 Mercury northbound on the off-ramp at the 35-mile marker of Interstate 29 at the intersection with Highway 34. Tylar Brammer, 21, of Malvern, was driving a 2018 Jeep eastbound in the left-hand lane of Highway 34 at the intersection of the I-29 off-ramp. Boen stated she was attempting to cross the highway to turn left to go to the gas station and did not see Brammer. She pulled out from the intersection and was ultimately struck by Brammer, who attempted to avoid the collision.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
AZFamily

Woman dead, man wounded in shooting at Phoenix freeway underpass

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are looking for the person who shot a woman and a man at a Phoenix freeway underpass Friday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m. near 26th Avenue and Cactus Road. According to police, Nissa Thomas was with a man at the Interstate 17 underpass...
PHOENIX, AZ
Nicole Underwood

Arizona’s Old West Highway 60: A historic route with plenty of nuances

(PINAL COUNTY, AZ) - Arizonans now more than ever have the urge to explore, after nearly two years of quarantine times paired with travel restrictions. Getting out of the bubble and traveling on a tried-and-true stretch of road rich with history has great appeal. And with more growth happening in the state, there’s even more aspects to discover. So, let’s get you on the right path: the historic route of Highway 60.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Nicholas Cowan released from hospital Monday afternoon, arrested

Wrapping buildings like this can be rare, Welsh says, but the technique was recently used to protect the structure which was built in the 1870s. Specialty officers have even been moved to the streets to patrol. Amid these changes, police chief Jeri Williams is prioritizing positions that work directly with the community daily.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

State of Arizona added to Gilbert group home death lawsuit

GILBERT, Ariz. — The state of Arizona is now facing accusations connected to a Gilbert group home murder case from last April, where one resident is accused of killing another. On April 12, 2021, Gilbert Police responded to a Tilda Manor group home on Wildhorse Drive. When officers got...
GILBERT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy