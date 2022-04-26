ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Several shows in Meijer Garden concert series already sold out

By Michele DeSelms
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NNDrn_0fL5lh3v00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With 33 shows on the schedule, this summer’s Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens is shaping up to be the busiest season yet.

New shows, including Norah Jones, She & Him and Trey Anastasio join returning favorites, including Michael Franti and Old Crow Medicine Show.

Things kick off June 12 with Marc Cohn and the Blind Boys of Alabama and run through mid-September, wrapping up with Foreigner on Sept. 18.

2022 summer concerts at Meijer Gardens announced

Along with the main shows, the lineup also includes the Tuesday Evening Music Club, which features local and regional bands.

Pre-sale is underway for Meijer Gardens members and several shows are sold out. Tickets go on sale for the general public on May 7.

For a conversation with John VanderHaagen, the director of communications for Meijer Gardens, watch the video in the player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
Ultimate Classic Rock

When Pink Floyd Launched Turbulent North American ‘Animals’ Tour

Pink Floyd's In the Flesh Tour should be remembered for musical reasons: After all, it's the only time they performed a full version of 1977's Animals, their hard-hitting and political rock opus. Instead, it's famous for everything else: the inflatable pigs, the sheer size of the gigs and, most notably, the artist/fan disconnect that inspired their classic follow-up concept album.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trey Anastasio
Person
Norah Jones
Person
Marc Cohn
Person
Michael Franti
Ultimate Classic Rock

B-52’s Announce Farewell Tour

The B-52's have announced they will be hitting the road for the final time this year. They're slated to kick off a North American farewell tour on Aug. 22 in Seattle and wrap up on Nov. 11 in Atlanta. The band will be joined by guests KC and the Sunshine...
MUSIC
Mix 95.7FM

The DeltaPlex Announces It’s Closing Its Doors For Good In July

One of Grand Rapids' most iconic venues is saying goodbye to the community after nearly 70 years of serving the Grand Rapids community. The DeltaPlex opened its doors in 1952, and was the main venue for large events in the Grand Rapids area up until the Van Andel Arena opened its doors in 1996. While it has always housed events, there was a period in the 1960s and 1970s when it also housed a department store and a drive-in theatre.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
LivingCheap

Live Nation offers $25 All-In Tickets to 3,700 concerts nationwide

The lights go down and the energy goes up. Nothing compares to the excitement of a live concert — the music, the roar of the crowd and the memories made with friends. However, the cost of going to see your favorite artist live can be expensive. That’s why fans are quick to grab discounted tickets, if and when they’re every available. And Live Nation has just the ticket for fans on a budget!
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blind Boys Of Alabama#Performing#She Him#Music Club#Meijer Gardens#Nexstar Media Inc
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy