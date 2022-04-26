ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

JMU softball player dies, Marshall softball player speaks out on mental health

By Cassidy Wood
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Tragic news out of James Madison University, as one of their own passed away Tuesday.

Softball sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett died at just 20 years old.

The university released a statement, which included contact information for counseling centers and crisis lines.

The softball community as a whole has been hit hard by this tragedy, and it sheds light on the importance of mental health, once again.

Marshall senior outfielder Grace Chelemen was especially impacted, and hopes she can be a voice for others struggling too.

“It sat different with me too because I am good friends with another girl on the JMU softball team who is really good friends with Lauren,” said Chelemen. “So I didn’t know Lauren personally, but I’m feeling for her through my friend, and just the softball community in general.

It definitely hit a nerve in my heart, because I understand what [she] was feeling. Our sport is all mental, which I think people completely forget about as well. It is so mental and you have to be mentally tough because our sport is 70-80% failure. I mean it’s one against nine. Times get really, really tough, especially in season and stuff. But yeah it definitely hit a nerve with me.”

Chelemen went on to say how important it is to have people around you that you can lean on, and feel comfortable being vulnerable with. So you can get help when/if you need it.

You can watch our full, unedited, interview above.

water Child
2d ago

so Sad we need to talk with our Kids Tell them things will get Better some how make them believe It My Grandson a few weeks ago Past away We didnt see it coming 😢 but his friends knew of his depression but didn't tell Us The Parents Or Grand parents it was to Late. I'm sorry For your Loss Prayers to the family and her friends .if you see something say something could save A Life . is what we need to make people aware of .

Jannifer Justice
3d ago

God Bless You Sweetie And Your Family RIP This Is Horrible I'm So Sorry For Your Passing I'm Constantly Hearing About All These Children Commiting Suicide Everyday. Mental Health Is A Serious Issue And If Your Family And Friends Don't See What Your Living Everyday In Your Brain Then Something Horrible Will Definitely Happen

Harold Hoffman
2d ago

very sad rip and God bless you and your family and friends 🙏🙏🙏💯💯 and the people that is struggling with mental health problems

