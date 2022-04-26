ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Lufkin PD Arrest Man Suspected in Rash of Car Burglaries

By Danny Merrell
 3 days ago
Lufkin Police have arrested a suspected vehicle burglar. Terrence “TJ” Bryant, 25, of Lufkin, was taken into custody earlier Tuesday afternoon. Bryant has been identified by Lufkin Police detectives as the suspect in a rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred last week. Surveillance video aided authorities in identifying Bryant as the...

Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

