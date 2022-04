The NBA players have spoken. Jrue Holiday has been chosen as the recipient of the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award. The Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award has been given annually since 2012-2013. This award recognizes a player who shows selflessness on and off the court. This is not the first time Jrue has won the award, however. He was the award winner in 2019-2020 while a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. Holiday is the first player to win the award more than once.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO