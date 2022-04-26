A chance for some frost for some areas on our Wednesday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a WEATHER ALERT day for the possibility of severe storms in the late afternoon.We begin Saturday with some showers and a few thunderstorms that wrap up around noon. Moderate rain is possible at times. We don't expect any severe storms this morning. Later in the afternoon, there's a SLIGHT (level 2 of 5) potential to see severe storms between about 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The threats include damaging wind, large hail, and a tornado or two. Sunday sees partly sunny skies, colder temps, and a slight chance for some late-day sprinkles.StatsNormal High- 65Friday's High- 64Today's Expected High- 68Sunrise- 5:49amForecastToday- Showers and a few thundershowers this AM, severe storms possible this afternoon. Breezy. High of 68.Tonight- Showers taper off after midnight. Low of 52.Sunday- Partly sunny, breezy, and cooler. High of 56. A stray shower possible by afternoon.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 31 MINUTES AGO