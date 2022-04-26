ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Always Remembered: APD launches new site to help close homicide cases

By Sasha Lenninger
KOAT 7
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Crime is something that affects everyone. So far this year, the Albuquerque Police Department is investigating 29 homicides, as of April 25. This week is Crime Victims' Rights Week and APD launched a new initiative to help bring families closure. For the Romero family, they...

www.koat.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Family of woman killed in Foothills shooting speaks out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alicia Hall, 31, was killed when John Hunter began shooting out of his Foothills home at cars stopped at a stop sign. She was almost home after leaving a doctor’s appointment when Hunter went on his shooting spree. Her mother, Trinidad Lopez, says she is still coming to terms with Hall’s death. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman dies in hospital after being dropped off with gunshot wound

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say the woman was pronounced deceased after she arrived at Presbyterian Hospital around 3 a.m. Monday morning. According to APD, homicide detectives have interviewed the male driver who took the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

2 teens killed in Roswell homicide

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police are investigating the shooting deaths of two teenage boys that happened Saturday afternoon. Police say the boys, 15-year-old Cameron Luna and 16-year-old Jorge Armendariz, were shot at Cahoon Park between the tennis and basketball courts off Riverside Drive around 5:00 p.m. According to a Roswell police press release, investigators say […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Which New Mexico cities sold the most cannabis?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might have already heard that the first weekend of retail recreational cannabis sales brought more than $3.5 million in purchases. But which communities had the most cannabis customers? Across New Mexico, buyers made nearly 58,000 adult-use cannabis purchases from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3. Now, new data from the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Carlos
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
KRQE News 13

High profile murderer in trouble again while behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man charged with two high-profile murders is in trouble again. This time, Izaiah Garcia is accused of stabbing another inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center allegedly out of revenge for the death of his half-brother. Izaiah Garcia, 21, is currently awaiting sentencing for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman involved in Victoria Martens murder sentenced to 44 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jessica Kelley has been sentenced to 44 years for her role in the death of Victoria Martens Thursday. Kelley, her cousin Fabian Gonzales and Victoria’s mom, Michelle Martens are all accused in the August 23, 2016 crime. Victoria was killed and dismembered in Michelle’s northwest Albuquerque apartment. In 2019, Kelley pleaded no contest to child abuse resulting in death, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apd#Homicides#Violent Crime
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman arrested for setting car on fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial offender is behind bars after police say she set the inside of a car on fire. Officers were called out Friday to northeast Albuquerque after a man called police, saying 31-year-old Sarah Zaragoza had hit him. He told police he came to help Zaragoza but when she got into his […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police find makeshift meth lab in a shopping cart

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A busy Albuquerque intersection was blocked off Tuesday morning for an unusual call. Albuquerque Police say they found a makeshift meth lab, in a shopping cart, near San Mateo and Cutler. Police shut down the intersection while officers cleared the scene. There is no information on whether anyone was arrested.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fatal semi crash on I-40 west of Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – McKinley County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating what caused a fatal crash involving a semi. Deputies say it happened early Sunday morning when a car and semi crashed on I-40 near mile marker 15. According to deputies one person died in the crash. State Police were called in to divert traffic for several […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy