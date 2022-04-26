ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Man, 33, dies in hospital after April 3 shooting at Fort Worth convenience store

By James Hartley
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

One of the three people shot at a convenience store on April 3 has died, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website.

Rick Elias Cook, 33, died of a gunshot wound of the neck, according to the website. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Cook and two women were shot after a crowd gathered at the convenience store in the 2200 block of Miller Avenue, according to police.

Cook was found at the scene and taken to the hospital, where he died Sunday, April 24. The two women were taken to the hospital in private vehicles, according to police.

Police said they are not yet releasing any other information as there may be gang connections and the investigation is ongoing.

Comments

feduptexan
3d ago

fort worth is staring to be just as bad as dallas...not far behind.it seems like there is a shooting almost every weekend and now it's happening during the week.the number of people injured or murdered in the last 2 yrs....everywhere...has got to be horrible.why do people feel like they have to. settle an argument with guns?this has to stop!



