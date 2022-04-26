ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Man needs to let it go.’ Taco Charlton, Randy Gregory trade barbs with Jerry Jones

By Stefan Stevenson
 3 days ago

Taco Charlton gives as good as he gets.

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones took a shot at Charlton during a Tuesday press conference ahead of the NFL draft, which begins Thursday night.

Charlton responded in kind on social media.

“There’s a lot of talk in this business about who makes the call. Who actually makes the call,” Jones said. “Taco was Stephen’s call. [Micah] Parsons is my call.”

Jones was referring to son and Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, who was sitting on the other side of head coach Mike McCarthy, and joking that he was responsible for the team selecting Charlton with the 28th pick in the first round in 2017.

Stephen Jones, who is the director of player personnel, quickly protested. “That’s not that funny to me,” he said.

Charlton never panned out with the Cowboys and has played on three different teams the past three seasons.

Charlton responded by posted a meme on Twitter of actor Woody Harrelson wiping away tears with wads of cash in response to the joke.

Randy Gregory, another former Cowboys defensive lineman, couldn’t help but get in on the fun. Gregory replied to Charlton’s meme with a message of encouragement. “Keep being you my guy,” Gregory said.

Earlier in the day, Gregory responded to a post about Jerry Jones.

“Hell hath no fury like a scorned….owner? Man needs to let it go and go find his war daddy already,” Gregory said.

He denied in a follow-up reply that he or Charlton were “fuming.”

“I just think we’re tired of the unnecessary comments. We living and taking care of ourselves. I’m amazed at how many people got their lives together enough to pass judgment,” said Gregory, who signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Broncos in March.

