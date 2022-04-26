Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism unveils final design for city skatepark

CULLMAN, Ala. – The City of Cullman and Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism unveiled the highly-anticipated designs and final plans for the upcoming 8,000 sq. ft. skatepark located in downtown Cullman Tuesday night at City Hall. A diverse group of community members was in attendance for support of the skatepark and its city leaders.

The new skatepark will be located on 2 nd Avenue Northeast adjacent to the municipal buildings at the north end of Depot Park. Designed by Los Angeles-based skatepark design firm Spohn Ranch, the new skatepark will be built for all skill levels – showcasing a well-balanced mix of street and transition elements including permanent concrete features. From a dual-level bowl with a spine to multiple street obstacles—such as a stair set, a hubba ledge, large bank, manual pads and a slappy curb—the skatepark’s goal will be to appeal to skateboarders, rollerbladers, BMX riders and scooter riders.

Adam Eichorn, the lead project designer from Spohn Ranch, represented the company from Los Angeles last night stating, “We are very excited to work with the community of Cullman on their brand-new skate park. From the early planning process through conceptual design and now moving into the build phase, the process has been very positive. The support from the skate community, as well as other advocates and the municipality, has been overwhelming. This is evident in the results from the online survey which kicked off the design process back in December with nearly 200 participants.”

(Photo courtesy of CPRST)

(Photo courtesy of CPRST)

The skatepark has been a project that the City of Cullman and its Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism department has had its eye on for several years. With the strong support from the skate community and their families as well as the need for a safe place for those community members to practice their sport, the plans for a well-designed skatepark became more concrete in recent years.

“I feel the best projects come out of collaboration with a diverse group of people. This skatepark has been thoughtfully planned by a broad group of individuals in Cullman, including members within the skating community, local businesses, city leaders, the design experts and engineers. The finished project will be something we all will be proud of—regardless of whether or not a skater,” explained Nathan Anderson, Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism executive director.

With final plans now unveiled, city leaders are looking to an opening date of October 1, 2022. The process of preparing construction documents is next as well as working with Spohn Ranch on mobilizing their build crew. Spohn Ranch anticipates construction to begin this summer and wrap up at the end of September.

Mayor Woody Jacobs expressed his approval with the skatepark plans as well, saying, “Allowing our skatepark community to have access to a fun and safe skatepark really speaks volumes to the growth and variety of Cullman’s parks. We have sought out the best designers and engineers for this project and I’m excited to see this in development.”

About Spohn Ranch:

Spohn Ranch is an award-winning skatepark design-build firm based out of Los Angeles, California. A cornerstone of wheel sports progression for over 30 years, Spohn Ranch’s Los Angeles backyard roots have spread globally, culminating in hundreds of cutting-edge creations.

Via three decades of municipal skatepark projects, spanning 40+ states, 15+ countries and a variety of corporate clients including Red Bull and Vans, Spohn Ranch’s skatepark designers and skatepark builders have mastered a broad range of techniques specific to creating the highest-quality wheel-focused terrain possible.

With a first-hand passion for skateboarding and wheel sports, the Spohn Ranch family of highly skilled craftsmen, landscape designers, iron workers, grading wizards and ACI-certified shotcrete nozzlemen, all pride themselves on designing and building skateparks with the relentless dedication to detail and architectural finesse that Spohn Ranch is known for.

The firm’s most recent projects in the Cullman, Alabama region include Union City skatepark outside of Atlanta, Georgia, Ballard Park in Tupelo, Miss. and the new Dickson Skatepark in Dickson, Tenn.

For more information, visit: https://www.spohnranch.com/