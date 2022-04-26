ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Draft Profile | Jahan Dotson

By Ryan Risky
 3 days ago

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — From Allen Robinson to K.J Hamler, with Chris Godwin in between, Penn State has had a successful run at wide receiver. The latest is Jahan Dotson. Last season Dotson led the Nittany Lions with 91 receptions for nearly 1,200 yards and 13 total touchdowns.

Road To The NFL: Jahan Dotson

“I truly believe I am the best receiver in the draft.”

Big plays are exactly what Penn State fans have become accustomed to. Jahan Dotson leaves Penn State in the top four all time in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. In a November showdown with Maryland, Dotson set the program record with 242 receiving yards while scoring three touchdowns to help the Nittany Lions snap a three game losing streak.

“I feel like one of my biggest traits that I have is my versatility, being able to play inside and out,” said Dotson. “I feel like that’s what I do best creating mismatches for people so I’m ready to do that at the next level. I’ve been practicing all my life, I feel comfortable there.”

Thomas Frank Carr of Blue White Illustrated says despite being a little undersized, he sees Dotson as a quality NFL player who will be able to dominate with his speed and precision.

“I think Jahan is a complete receiver, given the opportunity to play in space with speed and that’s what I think he’s going to be at the next level,” said Frank Carr. “I think he’s got enough skills that he can play on the perimeter and in the slot, but he’s going to have to have some protection from jams and more physical players at the next level.”

Road To The NFL: PSU Player Profiles

Dotson is using questions about his size as motivation to become the next star in the NFL.

“That was a big thing for me. People always talk about my size. People talk about me having trouble and basically having trouble in my game because I’m such a small stature so I definitely want to prove that I’m a strong guy,” Dotson said. “I can compete with the best, I’ve pretty much done it all on film so coming out here and benching and throwing up a number was big for me.”

Number five’s rapport with quarterback Sean Clifford was obvious. Dotson was Clifford’s security blanket and now Dotson enters the NFL Draft as one of the best receiving prospects.

“I’ve been waiting my whole life for this moment. I can’t wait to take it all in, especially with my family there by my side,” said Dotson. “This is something that my parents have been sacrificing since I was a little kid to put me in the best position possible to be successful.”

Dotson is projected to to be drafted in the first or second round of the draft.

