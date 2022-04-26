Investigation underway after man found dead in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday night.

According to CCSO, deputies were sent to County Road 771 around 9:15 p.m. on reports of shots fired in the area. Once on the scene, they discovered a man unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders attempted life-saving measures but the victim was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation led deputies to believe that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. No suspects are being sought at this time and there is no threat to the community.

