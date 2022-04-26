Investigation underway after man found dead in Chilton County
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday night.Man dies while trying to drive to hospital after being shot in Birmingham
According to CCSO, deputies were sent to County Road 771 around 9:15 p.m. on reports of shots fired in the area. Once on the scene, they discovered a man unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders attempted life-saving measures but the victim was later pronounced dead.
A preliminary investigation led deputies to believe that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. No suspects are being sought at this time and there is no threat to the community.
Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.
Comments / 0