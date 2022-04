ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. was the star attraction. Kyle Wright is becoming must-see, as well. Acuña went 1 for 5 with two stolen bases in his return to the Braves lineup and Wright turned in another stellar performance, giving Atlanta its first series win of the season with a 5-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO