Spartanburg, SC

Broome alum Jackson hopes to realize his NFL dream

By Pete Yanity
 3 days ago

Broome High School alumnus D’Marco Jackson is anxiously waiting to hear his name called in the NFL Draft this weekend.

Jackson, the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player Of The Year for Appalachian State this past season, is likely to go among the final four rounds on Saturday.

