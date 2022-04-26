Broome alum Jackson hopes to realize his NFL dream
Broome High School alumnus D’Marco Jackson is anxiously waiting to hear his name called in the NFL Draft this weekend.
Jackson, the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player Of The Year for Appalachian State this past season, is likely to go among the final four rounds on Saturday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.
Comments / 0