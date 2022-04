Republicans in Wasatch and Summit counties are timing their conventions Tuesday evening so politicians in state and federal races can go first to one and then to the other. The conventions are open to the public, though only delegates who have already been chosen by the local parties will be able to vote. There’s a contested race for Wasatch County Council, with Kim Facer, Mary Williams and Luke Searle vying for one seat. If one candidate gets 60% of the vote, they’ll win the nomination outright. Otherwise, the race will go to a primary election in June.

WASATCH COUNTY, UT ・ 11 DAYS AGO