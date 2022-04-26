ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornerback Antonio Hamilton re-signs with Cardinals on one-year deal

 3 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that they have retained cornerback Antonio Hamilton on a one-year deal.

Hamilton had a career-best 38 tackles in 17 games (two starts) for the Cardinals last season. He recovered one fumble and defended four passes.

The 29-year-old Hamilton has also played for the then-Oakland Raiders (2016-17), New York Giants (2018-19) and Kansas City Chiefs (2020) during his NFL career. He has 88 tackles and nine passes defended in 74 games (four starts).

Arizona also claimed outside linebacker Ron’Dell Carter off waivers on Tuesday. Carter was waived by the Houston Texans on Monday.

Carter, 24, spent most of the last season on the Cardinals’ practice squad before Houston signed him late in the season.

–Field Level Media

