The 2020 election is the reason that I decided to start writing. Following the election, there was a great deal of distrust in our system and it wasn’t because Donald Trump levied complaints about losing. Donald Trump levied complaints about losing because thousands of engaged citizens implored authorities to act on what they saw on the night of Nov. 3, 2020. We knew it was coming before it happened because we protested the universal mass mail balloting they implemented as a COVID response measure. What unfolded in the ensuing weeks to months were attempts to unpack the electoral grift. It was time-sensitive and chaotic.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO