Columbus, MS

Man arrested in Columbus shooting charged with capital murder

By Joey Barnes
wcbi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man arrested in connection to a Columbus homicide has his charges upgraded to capital murder. We first told you 27-year-old Tommy Flowers was charged with possession of a stolen...

www.wcbi.com

