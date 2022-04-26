ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

United Way launches “The Full Plate Project”

By Jim Ehmke
 3 days ago

VESTAL, NY – The United Way is focusing on an ongoing challenge in our area: food insecurity.

The charity officially launched its Full Plate Project today.

It’s goal is to raise 100 thousand dollars for a fund that local non-profits can apply to to fund anti-hunger programs and strategies.

Applications can come from existing food banks, soup kitchens or pantries, or completely new projects.

Sheri Lamoureux of UHS is this year’s Campaign Chair.

She says 8 thousand children in our area are facing food insecurity.

“I think it really became more evident during the pandemic when schools shut down and in some cases kids were getting many of their meals through schools. We really feel at this point in time, given the rising cost of food, it’s important to really help provide food for our children and our families in our community at this time,” says Lamoureux.

The United Way honored 13 different hunger heroes today, businesses that have pledged donations to the effort.

They include our parent company Nexstar’s foundation which helped to initiate the campaign with a 5 thousand dollar check.

Individuals can also contribute by going to http://UWBroome.org .

