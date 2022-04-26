ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celia Rose, cofounder of music agency What Up Pitches

By Philip Montoro
Cover picture for the articleCelia Rose is one of the three founders of What Up Pitches, a music agency that combines a production house and a sync-licensing operation. Her colleagues, Mariela Arredondo and Pei Pei Chung, are both based in Los Angeles, but Rose lives here in Lincoln Square. They launched What Up Pitches a...

CHICAGO READER

Ventriloquism and Oobleck

When I think of ventriloquism in film, my thoughts flash to the commercials for 1978’s Magic that creeped me out as a kid. I wasn’t alone; according to the IMDb trivia page, the original trailer for this psychological horror film was pulled from broadcast after parents complained. (“Fats,” the murderous dummy who seemingly possesses Anthony Hopkins’s ventriloquist/magician, is seen in close-up, intoning, “Abracadabra, I sit on his knee. Presto, change-o, and now he’s me! Hocus Pocus, we take her to bed. Magic is fun; we’re dead.”)
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Special needs

Kristine Thatcher’s drama about a couple adopting (or not adopting, as it turns out) a child born with profound disabilities kickstarted Thatcher’s profile as a playwright in its 1996 Victory Gardens premiere. It’s back at City Lit, once again under Terry McCabe’s direction. And while some parts don’t hold up well, the production builds to a poignant conclusion, studded with hard relationship truths along the way.
ENTERTAINMENT
CHICAGO READER

Indie-pop goofballs Baby Teeth ratchet up their reunion with another single

Gossip Wolf doesn’t like to speculate about which band breakups will stick (it’s no fun to be wrong), but when local indie-pop goofballs Baby Teeth announced their final show in 2012, it seemed unlikely that Chicago had heard the last from them. In the years that followed, singer-songwriter Abraham Levitan, front man of the trio, told this wolf more than once that he hoped to play again with bassist Jim Cooper and drummer Peter Andreadis—and lo and behold, Baby Teeth returned to gigging in 2018. It still took a while for them to get back to releasing fresh jams, and the new single “Don’t Go Outside” is only their second since then. It weds Levitan’s knack for describing the despair of encroaching middle age with a dollop of Cars-style new-wave sheen—resulting in what’s surely one of the most rousing odes to social claustrophobia ever written! On Saturday, May 7, Baby Teeth will headline the Hideout with opener Judson Claiborne.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

A cluttered Passage

Though it has some of Lifeline’s patented how-do-they-do-that effects, like a completely persuasive storm at sea achieved with nothing but video, some noise, and actors purporting to be blown around, Middle Passage is too cluttered to be satisfying. Rutherford Calhoun’s misadventures on the high seas include a captain mad enough to compete with Ahab, participation in the slave trade, magic-realist interactions with an African god, blackmail, a lost father, and a love story, all crammed into two hours. The adaptation, by David Barr III and director/Lifeline artistic director Ilesa Duncan, probably reflects Charles Johnson’s original novel, but a book can sustain a higher level of complexity than a play.
MOVIES
CHICAGO READER

Chick-Feel-Gay puns in the face of oppression at Monday Night Foodball

As recent events have demonstrated, public mockery, scorn, and derision are effective, legitimate means to achieve justice. And to that end, the Monday Night Foodball team loves a powerful pun, which is why we are right chuffed to welcome Dani Kaplan to the Reader’s weekly chef pop up at the Kedzie Inn.
RESTAURANTS
CHICAGO READER

Birthday dreams

The world premiere of Carmela Full of Wishes at the Chicago Children’s Theatre offers young audiences a vibrant story of hope, family, and community. Directed by Michelle Lopez-Rios and adapted by Alvaro Saar Rios from the children’s book by author Matt de la Peña and illustrator Christian Robinson, the play tells the story of Carmela (Maria Clara Ospina), an exuberant seven-year-old. On the morning of her birthday, she is thrilled to finally be old enough to join her reluctant big brother (Juan Gonzalez Machain) on his errands around town. On their way, she finds a lone dandelion growing on the pavement. As she follows her brother’s lead through their community, she considers the perfect wish she can make on it.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Vijay Iyer builds a superpowered septet in tribute to Eve Ewing’s Ghosts in the Schoolyard

The creative and intellectual spheres of Eve Ewing and Vijay Iyer are so expansive they’re pretty much impossible to abbreviate. So the news that Iyer is in town for the pandemic-deferred premiere of his musical suite inspired by Ewing’s writing, Ghosts Everywhere I Go, should inspire eager anticipation and knowing nods. Ewing and Iyer are both renowned artists and academics: Ewing is a poet and writer who teaches sociology at the University of Chicago, and Iyer is a scientist turned composer and pianist who teaches at Harvard, where he founded a doctoral program in the music department called Creative Practice and Critical Inquiry. Iyer’s restless, lyrical musical idiom is both concrete and visionary, like a skyline whose beautiful geometries are filled in with bright colors. It’s a snug fit with Ewing’s work, including her poetry collections, 2017’s Electric Arches and 2019’s 1919, and the Marvel comic series for which she writes, Ironheart; her fantastical urban imaginings face toward the future but sit upon history’s high perch. Iyer’s new suite dips into that material, but as its title implies, it’s inspired primarily by Ewing’s Ghosts in the Schoolyard, a 2018 nonfiction study of the catastrophic closure of 49 Chicago public schools under the mayoral administration of Rahm Emanuel. He especially zeroes in on her mentions of violinist and educator Captain Walter Dyett, who built up a south-side musical dynasty while teaching band and orchestra at Wendell Phillips Academy and DuSable High School. For this performance of Ghosts Everywhere I Go, Iyer will lead a juggernaut septet: flutist Nicole Mitchell, guitarist Jeff Parker, vibraphonist Joel Ross, bassist Nick Dunston, drummer Jeremy Dutton, and vocalists Eden Girma and Julian Otis.
CHICAGO, IL
