ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Brent Vigen's contract as Montana State football head coach extended through 2026

By By Braden Shaw Chronicle Staff Writer
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YMyzc_0fL5d2rp00

Coming off a national championship game appearance, Brent Vigen has received a contract extension as head coach of the Montana State football program, announced Friday by MSU.

According to the terms of the contract, obtained by the Chronicle Sunday, Vigen will be paid a base salary of $210,437 in biweekly installments. That is the same base salary listed in his previous contract.

Montana State cannot offer contracts longer than four years, so this new contract replaces the one signed by Vigen when he was hired in February 2021. The new contract runs through the 2025-26 academic year.

In his first season as head coach, Vigen led the Bobcats to a 12-3 record, including a 7-1 record in Big Sky Conference play. The 12 wins last season tied a program record.

The season culminated in a run through the FCS playoffs, where MSU defeated UT Martin, Sam Houston State and South Dakota State en route to the Bobcats’ first appearance in a national title game in 38 years. MSU eventually lost that game to Vigen’s alma mater North Dakota State 38-10.

“Continuity and consistency are keys to success and retaining high performing coaches helps us accomplish this,” MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello said in an MSU release.

This new contract follows extensions for both MSU basketball head coaches Danny Sprinkle (announced on April 6) and Tricia Binford (announced Friday). For Vigen’s contract, Costello and MSU President Waded Cruzado signed on April 20 and Vigen signed on April 21.

“I appreciate the university adding another year to my contract,” Vigen said after the Sonny Holland Classic Saturday. “I think that shows faith in the job that we’re doing. Coach Binford, coach Sprinkle — I think we’ve got a good thing going.

“I think our collective success is all part of one big plan that President Cruzado and Leon have embraced. And not just us three (coaches), but to reflect the three extensions. I’m really happy for all of us, I guess, and I’m excited to continue to lead this program.”

Retention figures

Similar to Vigen’s initial contract, the coach is due a retention incentive of $35,000 for remaining at MSU through July 1 in year one of the contract. The incentive increases by $5,000 if Vigen remains with the program through July 1 of each year, maxing out at $50,000 in year four. Incentives will be paid to Vigen within 30 days of earning retention, per the contract.

The new contract also stipulates that if Vigen were to leave for a coaching job elsewhere, he would be required to pay MSU $250,000 or the prorated portion of his base salary and incentives if less than 12 months remain in the contract. If MSU were to fire Vigen, the university would be required to pay the same amounts. If either party terminates the contract, MSU is also required to pay additional unpaid incentives. These are the same terms listed in Vigen’s initial contract.

Bonus checks

When reviewing academic- and performance-based bonuses in Vigen’s previous contract, it’s possible Vigen received at least $197,500 in incentives. That would increase his total pay to at least $407,937 last season.

His new contract shows similar benchmarks for receiving bonuses when MSU football reaches academic- and performance-based goals.

For academic performance of his players, Vigen will receive $5,000 for every semester the team reaches an average GPA of 2.7 or higher. His assistant coaches will each receive $500 for the same terms. Vigen will receive $10,000 if the team’s Academic Progress Rating score reaches 985, and Vigen ($5,000) and each assistant coach ($500) will receive bonuses if the entire MSU athletic department reaches an APR score of 985 or higher.

If the football team reaches a graduation rate of 70-79%, Vigen will receive a bonus of $7,500. Vigen will receive an extra $5,000 if team graduation rates reach 80-89%, 90-99% or 100%.

If MSU maintains or increases season attendance at home games, Vigen will receive $5,000. Last season, MSU sold out all six home games and one of two home playoff games for the first time in program history.

Vigen will also earn $30,000 for participating in fundraising activities, booster functions, public speaking engagements and ticket sales campaigns.

If Vigen is named the Big Sky Conference’s Coach or Co-Coach of the Year, he’ll earn $10,000 and each assistant coach will earn $500. Vigen also earns $10,000 for being named Regional or National Coach or Co-Coach of the Year. If MSU is named regular season conference champions or co-champions, Vigen earns $12,500 and each assistant coach earns $1,000.

For playing an FBS opponent, Vigen earns $15,000 and each assistant coach earns $500. If MSU beats that opponent, Vigen earns an additional $10,000 and each assistant coach an additional $500.

If MSU beats an FCS non-conference opponent that made the FCS playoffs the previous season, Vigen earns $5,000. He will also earn an additional $7,500 for MSU reaching eight, nine and ten wins in the regular and postseason combined.

If MSU reaches the FCS playoffs, Vigen earns $7,500 and each assistant coach earns an additional $500. If MSU reaches the second round, Vigen earns an additional $7,500. For reaching the quarterfinals and semifinals, Vigen earns $10,000 for each round. His assistant coaches will earn $500 for each round. For reaching the national championship game, Vigen earns $15,000 and each assistant coach earns $500.

If MSU wins the national championship, Vigen earns $50,000 and each assistant coach earns $2,000. Payments for each incentive will be made within 60 days of reaching each goal.

Additional payments and incentives

Similar to his last contract, MSU will “use its best efforts” to give Vigen a “courtesy automobile.”

The university will also pay for Vigen’s dues to a country club and provide him with four football season tickets, six tickets per home game including playoff games and five tickets to both men’s and women’s basketball games.

Vigen will also receive a combined $80,000 for appearing on radio and television broadcasts arranged and produced by MSU.

He will also be required to attend weekly media lunches, a weekly coach’s show, pre- and post-game shows for MSU football and other special media events. If Vigen is needed or requested for separate appearances, Costello will work with Vigen to determine the best timing for the coach’s schedule.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Montana State running back DeMareus Hosey enters transfer portal

DeMareus Hosey became the fourth Montana State football player since Tuesday to announce his entrance into the transfer portal. Hosey, a rising redshirt sophomore running back, announced his decision Wednesday on social media. “I want to start by thanking God for all the blessings and my Family for always supporting me,” Hosey wrote in a message he shared on Twitter. “To Montana State University thank you for the opportunity to...
BOZEMAN, MT
Wyoming News

Former Navy SEAL Damian Jackson enters transfer portal; Chris Walker also moves on

Damian Jackson has opted to continue his collegiate football career elsewhere. A senior outside linebacker, Jackson entered the transfer portal Friday, a source confirmed. The Las Vegas native served four years as a member of the Navy SEALs before walking on at Nebraska in 2018. Although he didn't play football in high school, he made his way onto the field for the Huskers from 2018 to 2021 as both a...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana College Sports
Local
Montana Sports
Bozeman, MT
College Sports
Bozeman, MT
Sports
Bozeman, MT
Football
Local
Montana Football
State
Montana State
City
Bozeman, MT
Wyoming News

Cam Jurgens, Cam Taylor-Britt both selected in second round of the NFL Draft

Cam Jurgens bet on himself in December when he elected to forego another year at Nebraska in favor of the NFL Draft. He clearly made a wise decision, with a payoff coming in Las Vegas of all places The Beatrice High graduate was selected in the second round of the draft (51st pick overall) Friday night in Vegas by the Philadelphia Eagles. ...
NFL
Wyoming News

Offensive lineman Logan Bruss is the second former Wisconsin player taken on Day 2 of the NFL draft

The offensive-line pipeline from the University of Wisconsin to the NFL added a new member Friday. Logan Bruss, a four-year player and three-year starter for the Badgers, was drafted late in the third round by the Los Angeles Rams. Bruss’ versatility was one of his greatest strengths during his college career, starting at right tackle, right guard and blocking tight end for UW, though his future in the NFL is...
MADISON, WI
Wyoming News

Inside Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Chad Muma's NFL draft night

AURORA, Colo. – There were a few anxious moments when Chad Muma wondered if his phone was still working. The typically unflappable Wyoming linebacker did everything he could to keep his cool throughout the most important day of his young life to date. Muma played golf Friday morning and blew off some steam at a nearby Boondocks amusement center in the afternoon. ...
LARAMIE, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Waded Cruzado
Wyoming News

Jacob Kush pitches

Jacob Kush pitches during the fifth inning of Missouri’s game against Mississippi State on Friday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. Kush pitched for two innings, during which he allowed four runs.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu Basketball#Playoff Games#American Football#College Football#Msu#Bobcats#Fcs#Athletics Leon Costello
Wyoming News

Mississippi State blows out Missouri behind big night from RJ Yeager

Missouri baseball trailed from the first batter in its 13-4 loss to Mississippi State. RJ Yeager went 3-6, hitting two home runs with five RBI for the Bulldogs. Mississippi State started Friday night off with a Yeager bomb. On the second pitch of the night, Yeager hit a high fly ball that carried up and over the right-field fence for a leadoff homer. He went for round two in the...
STARKVILLE, MS
Wyoming News

Jordan Weber pitches the ball

Jordan Weber pitches the ball Friday at the Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. Crowds flocked to see Missouri and Texas A&M go head-to-head in the first game of a three-part series.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wyoming News

A coveted wideout in Nebraska's class of 2021, Neville enters transfer portal to reset career

Nebraska wide receiver Latrell Neville is moving on. A redshirt freshman from Fresno, Texas, Neville has entered the transfer portal, sources confirmed Friday. Neville did not play in a game during the 2021 season. He came to Nebraska in the class of 2021, choosing the Huskers over several other top programs after starring for Hightower High School. ...
FRESNO, TX
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
406K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy