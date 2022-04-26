ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Gadsden, Jackson, Liberty by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 19:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Jackson; Liberty Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Jackson and Calhoun Counties in the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Norman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 05:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Norman The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. .Due to recent rainfall, the Wild Rice River at Hendrum continues to see rises in river levels. While rises are anticipated, the river is expected to remain within Minor flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. Agricultural flooding begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 24.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:30 AM CDT Saturday was 24.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.5 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 09:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural land is flooding along both banks of the river in Lawrence, Independence, and Jackson counties. Minor flooding in Powhatan Community and Courthouse State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 20.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 18.4 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 20.5 Sat 9 AM 20.2 20.0 19.5 Slow Fall
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 08:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 08:38:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Low lying pastures and timber land along the river begins to flood. Sandy Beach Park at Camden starts to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 26.8 Sat 8 AM 25.2 20.0 18.0 Falling
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Pettis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 05:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 08:10:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Johnson; Pettis The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River at Valley City affecting Johnson MO and Pettis Counties. For the Blackwater River...including Valley City...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Blackwater River at Valley City. * WHEN...From early this morning to Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Woodlands and farm fields along the river begin to flood. At 25.0 feet, County Highway E near Valley City and Highway 23 near the Perry State Wildlife Area are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 22.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.5 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 08:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jasper; Newton FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 830 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE, JASPER AND NORTHWESTERN NEWTON COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ceiba, Fajardo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:46:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 10:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ceiba; Fajardo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Ceiba and Fajardo. * WHEN...Until 1030 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 832 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 00:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Linn; Livingston The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. For the Grand River...including Sumner...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Grand River near Sumner. * WHEN...From this evening to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Bottomland 1 to 2 miles south of the gage begins to flood. At 26.0 feet, Rural land adjacent to the river is flooded. At 28.0 feet, Rural roads are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 27.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Deuel, Grant, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Deuel; Grant; Marshall; Roberts DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Roberts, Marshall, Deuel and Grant Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DEUEL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Arroyo, Coamo, Guayama, Maunabo, Patillas, Salinas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:46:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 10:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Arroyo; Coamo; Guayama; Maunabo; Patillas; Salinas FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Arroyo, Coamo, Guayama, Maunabo, Patillas and Salinas. * WHEN...Until 945 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 646 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to strong shower activity. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Juana Diaz, Ponce, Santa Isabel, Villalba by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:46:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 10:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Juana Diaz; Ponce; Santa Isabel; Villalba FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Juana Diaz, Ponce, Santa Isabel and Villalba. * WHEN...Until 945 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 636 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to strong shower activity. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Catano, Guaynabo, San Juan, Toa Alta, Toa Baja by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:46:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 10:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bayamon; Catano; Guaynabo; San Juan; Toa Alta; Toa Baja FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Bayamon, Catano, Guaynabo, San Juan, Toa Alta and Toa Baja. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 822 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, San Lorenzo, Yabucoa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 11:36:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 11:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Humacao; Juncos; Las Piedras; San Lorenzo; Yabucoa FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 AM AST THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1045 AM AST this morning for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, San Lorenzo and Yabucoa. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Breaking waves in the surf will be locally elevated between 3 to 4 feet in the surf zone through late tonight along the beaches of coastal Alabama and northwest Florida.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 09:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will begin to flood. Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp will remain inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. The Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to hunting at the 15.5 foot stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Saturday was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.2 feet on 05/10/1953. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 09:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 20.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Saturday was 20.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Monday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.5 feet on 03/30/1973. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. .Ongoing rainfall has contributed to a rise in the Pembina River at Walhalla. Additional rainfall is anticipated today. This forecast takes into account past precipitation and forecast precipitation through 7 AM Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. Minor damage in City Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 16.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Saturday was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.8 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND

