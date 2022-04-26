ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Northeast Community College celebrates new facility

By Nikolas Wilson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fA26g_0fL5cW7l00

NORFOLK, Nebraska (KCAU) — Over the last five years, Northeast Community College leaders have raised funds for new facilities. Students such as first-year veterinarian technology major Tracy Kruse are excited to use these new buildings.

“The old building was actually a converted hog barn and so we had our labs in the old alleyways and it was pretty basic, but it was also accommodating,” Kruse said. “Our teachers worked the best they could with what they had, but compared to here it’s a palace.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12r0z0_0fL5cW7l00

The new building has more labs and classrooms as well as a surgical suite. Kruse said the additions make the learning experience more efficient.

Queen II receiving repairs due to low water levels

“This new facility has double the amount of kennels that we had at the last one, so we’re able to see more clients, more different cases, learn different techniques,” Kruse said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q5ynF_0fL5cW7l00

School officials said the agriculture department includes more than 300 students across 13 programs and the enhanced technology will help the department keep growing.

Tara Smydra, the college’s dean of agriculture, technology, science and math said these new facilities would not be possible without community support.

“The community invests itself to us, so there is no way, we all know how expensive ag is today and we know how it’s never going to change,” Smydra said. “Things will always be costly, so without the community support, we wouldn’t be able to do the things that we do.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Nebraskan

Upcoming plant sale will fund sustainability across Nebraska

The mounting problems with the Earth’s environment can often seem insurmountable to address, but for the staff at the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, it’s an issue best confronted one plant at a time. To that end, the organization is hosting the upcoming “Spring Affair,” an annual 3-day plant sale...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Sioux City, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Sports
Sioux City, IA
Sports
State
Nebraska State
KELOLAND TV

Groundbreaking ceremony held at Tomar Park Tennis Complex project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — City officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Tomar Park Tennis Complex. Once completed, the 12-court complex will become the new home for the Sioux Falls Tennis Association — it will also be a premier facility to host large-scale tennis tournaments. Construction...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WOWT

City of Valley developing quickly as population grows

VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - A decades-old project is moving close to completion in the City of Valley. A new 450-foot pedestrian bridge will connect the city and the schools with the YMCA and the lake community. City officials believe the new bridge is just another attraction for a city that is rapidly growing.
VALLEY, NE
Daily Nebraskan

OPINION: We need a train line from Lincoln to Omaha

If you live in Lincoln, there’s a good chance you’ve had to go to Omaha at least once. If you’re lucky, those times are few and far between and you have a car or some form of reliable transportation. If you aren’t as lucky, you may be...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norfolk
Grand Island Independent

Grand Island Senior High finishes fifth at home invite

In a meet where Grand Island Senior High tennis coach Josh Budler said featured some of the best teams in Class A, he was pleased with the Islanders’ performance. Grand Island finished fifth in the six-team field during their home invite Thursday. Lincoln East earned the title with 24...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WOWT

Nebraska Game & Parks is hiring

A 27-year-old man drowned inWehrspann Lake at the Chalco Hills recreation area according to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office. A nationwide study is being put to the test in Omaha. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Road 702 fire is now 88% contained. Fontenelle Forest wildfire recovery. Updated: 5 hours ago.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Sports
North Platte Telegraph

Kuhlmann, Ruffin, Coe set to join North Platte Plainsmen this summer

North Platte baseball fans will recognize three familiar faces when the North Platte Plainsmen take the field for the first time on May 24. Derrick Kuhlmann, Jaylan Ruffin and Will Coe, all former teammates for the North Platte FNBO Nationals, will be playing together again when the Plainsmen season starts. They get to do it again at the stadium they called home for most of the last four years.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy