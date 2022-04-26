ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls family excited to bring new Mexican restaurant

By Andrea Aguilar
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tbLno_0fL5cI0p00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The owner of Las Alteñitas says it’s a dream come true for the Casilla family because in there, everyone can enjoy authentic Mexican food.

“My mom always wanted since we were little we have always sold food and she was always like, I’m gonna have a restaurant one day and she saw the sign and she was like let’s do it,” owner Barbara Casilla said.

During the process of opening, the family faced some renovation delays but Casilla says it was worth it as their goal was to make it home and old-fashioned style.

“We had a lot of remodeling stuff like getting everything right so they can be able to let us open it and so it can look like a place to enjoy your food like a home pretty much,” Casilla said.

OTHER NEWS: Olney gets green light for water treatment plant renovations

The inspiration behind their colorful designs and feel of Mexico comes from their Guadalajara, Jalisco roots.

“Old style, yeah, like authentic back in the day so they can feel welcome home and comfortable to enjoy their dish,” Casilla said.

The menu offers a variety of flavorful dishes. In just a matter of weeks, the community has shown their love to some.

“The oxtail and the tacos de birria are most selling. We dipped them in red grease with cilantro, onion, cheese, we fry them with the birria meat in there, and then there is consume on the side that they dipped their tacos in with their sauce. And then, the oxtail is with green sauce and tomatillo, serrano and it comes with rice beans and salad the tortilla of your choice. Those are pretty much our most,” Casilla said.

The cooking and originality comes from the hard work of Maria. For Barbara, this has been a long journey and feels accomplished to have made her mom’s wish come true with the help of her siblings.

“Cause she worked hard. It feels very good to finally have it come true for her,” Casilla said.

Maria feels very happy to know people enjoy her meals and wants to make each dish perfect to give customers what they want.

“It’s just something about mom that, I don’t know, she just likes to do it the old-style way. The old ingredients like every detail of seasoning she just puts her heart out and we want them to try out her food,” Casilla said.

If you want to try Maria’s food head on over!

Google may tell you otherwise but they are located at 3004 State Highway 325 near Sheppard Air Force Base.

Las Alteñitas Mexican Restaurant is open from Thursday to Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on Wednesdays

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
TODAY.com

19 spicy restaurant freebies and deals for Cinco de Mayo

While May 5, or Cinco De Mayo, may be a day to honor the Mexican army’s victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, the day has evolved into quite a celebration for American restaurants and bars. On Cinco De Mayo, restaurants and bars are offering...
RESTAURANTS
106.3 The Buzz

Highest Rated Outdoor Dining in Wichita Falls

Weather is getting nicer and before it gets too hot. Take advantage of those patios. I love this time of the year. Spring and fall are perfect to get out to do some fun things in Wichita Falls. Let's face it, once June gets here, we will need that air conditioning to survive in this city. I was just curious as to where the best patio is in Wichita Falls.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Falls, TX
Restaurants
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Wichita Falls, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Olney, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Lifestyle
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
deseret.com

This Taco Bell menu item is finally coming back

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is finally coming back after a two year break. Driving the news: Rapper Doja Cat, who has recently become the voice of Taco Bell, broke the news during her performance at the Coachella Music Festival. “I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way,” she...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Food#Us Open#Cooking#Mexico#Food Drink#Kfdx
Mashed

How Whataburger Changed Fast-Food Buns Forever

You hear a lot about beef in the world of fast food. Wendy's brags about "fresh, never-frozen" hamburgers, while Burger King raves about its flame-broiled patties. Having 100% beef in your burger is all well and good — after all, unless you're a vegetarian, you certainly wouldn't want anything less — have you ever wondered why no one talks about the other ingredients on burgers? Does your favorite burger joint use fresh tomatoes and lettuce and onions? Is the cheese real or is it some cheap yellow byproduct? And what about the buns? Are they buttery, soft, pillowy hunks of toasted bread or are they just squished, torn, or tough end pieces?
TEXAS STATE
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A's New Sunjoy Flavor Welcomes Spring With Open Arms

After inhaling a meaty chicken sandwich smothered in Chick-fil-A sauce and a carton of salty waffle fries, you need something to wash it all down with. Sure, you could opt for a standard fountain soda, but Chick-fil-A's drink menu is also stacked with unique beverage options. Arguably the most famous of the bunch is its fresh-squeezed lemonade, which is made with just three ingredients: fresh lemons, water, and sugar. According to the Chick-fil-A website, the chain produces some 6.5 million gallons of its lemonade every year, which is made fresh daily in store by Chick-fil-A employees. Then there's the fresh-brewed iced tea, which you can get either sweetened or unsweetened depending on your preference. Like the lemonade, this is also made fresh every day.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KSAT 12

Bexar County shoppers prefer Walmart, H-E-B, data shows

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County residents have their favorites when it comes to grocery shopping. SafeGraph Data tracks grocery store foot traffic using geospatial information. Visits are defined as a stay at the location lasting longer than four minutes. The data shows that shoppers largely visit H-E-B and Walmart...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
FMX 94.5

Video: Check Out the Nastiest Chipotle Mexican Grill Ever

A TikTok of an incredibly messy and disgusting Chipotle Mexican Grill is going viral and it's just too gross to not share with the rest of you. How it got this bad is a mystery to me but Chipotle has never really been the gold standard of restaurants, so I suppose it is what it is.
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Entire community devastated by tragic loss

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Monday, police said 21-year-old Leona Swinney was found dead in her bedroom in Missouri. She lived in Odessa for more than 20 years before moving to Missouri. While she left her home behind, she also left her mark on the community. Leona’s mother Christina Maliszewski said Leona’s love and passion […]
ODESSA, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy