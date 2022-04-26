ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Man pleads guilty in connection with fatal shooting of Newport News dentist

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with the fatal shooting of a Newport News dentist in 2019.

According to court records, Kelly Michael Vance pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder on Tuesday. His charge of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony was nolle prosequied, or withdrawn.

Vance was arrested in late June 2019 in the first block of Harris Creek Road in Hampton.

Police say he fatally shot Dr. William Trolenberg, 65, outside of Trolenberg’s office, Deer Park Dental, near the intersection of Huber Road and Jefferson Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Trolenberg was found shot near his car in the parking lot. He later died at the hospital.

The police department and community held a prayer vigil on Thursday in the wake of the shooting.

Trolenberg was just two years from retirement.

Vance’s sentencing hearing is set for September 2.

