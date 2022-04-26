ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Old cigar box contained happy surprise found by Dauphin County auction company

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3py9wI_0fL5bQnC00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An unexpected discovery just happened in Dauphin County. Estate Auction Company was going through boxes for an upcoming sale, and in one of them was a cigar box containing what appeared to be costume jewelry.

Most of the box’s contents were costume jewelry, except for a diamond ring, which was appraised by a local jeweler.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

“The value of the appraisal was — this is a jeweler’s appraisal — $225,000,” John Jacobs with Estate Auction Company said. “We weren’t sitting down at the time, but we did sit down after we saw that.”

The family that owns it had no idea what they had. The ring will be part of the upcoming auction.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 2

Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Retail Giant that had Thousands of Sites, One Located in Clarksburg, Closes Another Store; Three Remain

Editor's Note: Kmart was the first main store at the Eastpointe Shopping Plaza just outside Bridgeport's City limits in Clarksburg. It, like thousands of others have closed shop. The Clarksburg site shut down in April 2018. Now, according to this CBS News report, the entire chain is all but gone, including the store featured which has closed its doors since the publication of the story. Photo below shows the remnants of the former Big K Kmart store in Clarksburg that has been demolished and replaced with Kroger.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
abc27 News

Victim loses $16K after computer scam in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township Police continue to investigate a scam that led to one individual losing over $16,000. According to the police report, the scam started when the individual received a notification that her computer had been hacked and to call the phone number on her screen. The individual called the […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Fine Wine & Spirits in Ephrata to close until late spring

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — To accommodate for renovations, a Fine Wine & Good Spirits in Ephrata, Lancaster County will close until late spring. The store located at 31 W. Main Street will close at 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. According to the press release, customers are encouraged to shop at one of the other […]
EPHRATA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dauphin County, PA
Business
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Dauphin County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Dauphin County, PA
Sports
Dauphin County, PA
Government
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cigar Box#Auction#Costume Jewelry#Whtm#Estate Auction Company
WWLP

Cocaine hidden in cooler cups found in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. (WWTI) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed on April 26 that officers in New York, Philadelphia and Cincinnati successfully interrupted a new trend in cocaine concealment in March. According to CBP, officers in these three locations stopped four shipments from Jamaica of cocaine secreted inside the insulated walls of thermos cups. Each […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Another ancient forest in Pennsylvania added to national network

Boyd Big Tree Preserve Conservation Area in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County, has been inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network, a national organization working to preserve ancient forests, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The 1,025-acre preserve straddling Blue Mountain is part of the 121-unit state...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
KCCI.com

Beloved Des Moines restaurant to close for good

DES MOINES, Iowa — A beloved Beaverdale restaurant is closing its doors for good. The Rice Bowl Restaurant made that announcement on Facebook. It says it's closing after the death of Rice Bowl matriarch Mee Jane Lee. Staff members say this wasn't an easy decision. They thanked customers for...
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Iowa Based Grocery Store Plans to “Demote” Hundreds of Employees

News broke on Wednesday that even more changes were coming to an Iowa-based grocery store. Hy-Vee officials announced that more changes would be coming to the retail giant this year. In March, news broke that many Hy-Vee employees were quietly being laid off. Reports said that these occurred in the marketing and information and technology departments.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
abc27 News

abc27 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy