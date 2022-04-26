ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Walt “Clyde” Frazier honors local greats at Hall of Fame dinner

By Jim Ehmke
 3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – Perhaps the greatest New York Knick of all time was in Binghamton last night to help honor some athletic greats from our area.

Walt “Clyde” Frazier was the keynote speaker at the 7th annual Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Induction Dinner held at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Binghamton.

Prior to the dinner, Frazier signed dozens of autographs and posed for pictures with fans.

After a Basketball Hall of Fame career that included 2 Knicks championships, Frazier went on to be a broadcaster for Knicks games, known for his sing-song phrases and stylish fashion statements.

“To be honored is very humbling. That’s why you always see me smiling if you ever come to the Garden you can get my autograph. Because I’m appreciative that people still remember me. I haven’t played in four decades. The way the people treated me tonight, it is just overwhelming,” he says.

The Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame, which now has a permanent exhibit inside the Oakdale Commons, inducted 11 members into its class of 2022.

The organization also presented two scholarships for high school student-athletes.

