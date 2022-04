A budget plan that Rep. Matt Hall fought for, spurring development in Calhoun County, was advanced Tuesday by a House budget subcommittee. Hall highlighted $13 million within the proposal, using federal COVID relief dollars through the state fiscal recovery fund, that will work to redevelop riverfront areas in downtown Battle Creek. Hall said the funding will go toward making the area look more natural, by removing remnants of industrial plants, an aging concrete channel, and other structures, and additional needed makeovers.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO