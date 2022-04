The Cal beach volleyball team is strong. While the team is currently 11th in the nation, it are yet to show its true potential. Time and time again, when the team takes on a top 10 opponent, it is right in the hunt for the win but just cannot seem to come out on top. That was the case again this past weekend in Stanford. The Bears went .500 and had to settle for a 2-2 tournament to close out the regular season.

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO