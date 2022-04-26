ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Pathways spreading Autism awareness and acceptance

By Jeanette Quezada
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AMXZM_0fL5ZqXi00

Pathway's goal is for students to reach their fullest emotional, cognitive, physical, social, and spiritual potential.

Josh Miller is one of their students.

“When he was born, the doctor said there was a 75 percent chance he’d never walk, talk, or eat by himself,” his mother, Jennifer Sollar-Miller said.

Josh Miller's zest for life has defied those odds. His mother calls it an answered prayer.

He loves leading, learning, serving, praying and “worshiping the king,” Josh said.

Josh is 24 years old and on the autism spectrum.

“I have agenesis of the corpus colosseum,” he said.

“Which means he’s missing the bridge that connects the two hemispheres of the brain, so each hemisphere works independent of the other,” his mother said.

His mother said Josh is very smart.

“He has so much information in his brain, it’s like a filing cabinet,” she said.

But she said Josh also has challenges the world often does not see.

“I see how smart he is, but yet he can’t tie his shoe,” she said.

Josh's mother credits Pathways for giving him the space to learn social and daily living skills.

“I want Josh to be included in society, have a meaningful life, and just like any other parent, I want him to be happy and Pathways provides that happiness for him,” Sollar-Miller said.

Pathways said it's creating avenues for growth and development while spreading Autism awareness and more importantly, acceptance.

“That means it’s more than awareness, we want to celebrate our students for who they are,” Monique Scraper, Pathways Executive Director said.

Pathways started in 2009 with seven students and now serves 76 with a full-time in-person program and part-time virtual program.

Trending Stories :

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Tulsa, OK
Society
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
Local
Oklahoma Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Spectrum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Dog Play Wednesdays return with Yappy Hour

The Gathering Place is getting ready for Yappy Hour because Dog Play Wednesdays are back. Tonight's event kicks off the 2022 season. This year's first Yappy Hour is happening at the Patio inside the Gathering Place. It's all about the pups, the drinks, the fun, and, of course, a pool full of tennis balls.
TULSA, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy