Toddler shot, killed in house in New Orleans' French Quarter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) -- A teenager is facing a list of charges in New Castle after a shooting incident, high-speed chase and an attempt to get away from officers by breaking his leg shackles.It all started when New Castle police officers were called to Phillips Street for reports of gunshots around 11:15 a.m. Friday. Police identified the 17-year-old suspect and began looking for him and the black Chevrolet Cobalt he was believed to be driving around in. Officers spotted the vehicle later that afternoon. They tried to pull the car over near Division Street, but it took off and the officers began chasing it. It eventually pulled over along Moravia Street. Police said they found the teenage suspect inside, along with crack cocaine, marijuana and over $700 in cash. After being taken to the police station, investigators said the teen tried to run after breaking his leg shackles. He was quickly taken back into custody. Police said he also later admitted to firing the shots along Phillips Street. The teen is charged with flight to avoid apprehension, escape, criminal mischief and drug possession charges. He is being held in a juvenile facility.

NEW CASTLE, PA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO