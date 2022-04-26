Madison principal named 2022 Secondary Principal of the Year

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison middle school principal received some big news Tuesday.

The Association of Wisconsin School Administrators named Cherokee Middle School principal Dr. Anu Ebbe its 2022 Wisconsin Secondary Principal of the Year.

Dr. Ebbe has served as principal at Cherokee Middle School for the past two years. During that time, she has focused on viewing diversity as a strength, implementing equitable disciplinary practices, and incorporating anti-racist practices into the school.

“I really think it’s a reflection of the wonderful work our staff and students,” Dr. Ebbe said. “I really think that’s what it is, it’s a spotlight on that.”

Dr. Ebbe credited her teachers and the people she tutored for giving her the realization that she wanted to work in education.

