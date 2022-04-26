ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Ohio State Defensive Lineman Jacolbe Cowan Transferring to North Carolina

By Dan Hope
Eleven Warriors
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina has landed an Ohio State transfer for the second day in a row. Just one day after former Ohio State cornerback Lejond Cavazos announced his commitment to North Carolina, former OSU defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan announced Tuesday that he is also joining the Tar Heels. Cowan, a...

www.elevenwarriors.com

