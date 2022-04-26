No injuries reported after 3-alarm fire near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No injuries were reported Tuesday night after a three-alarm fire near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Crews were called at 6:48 p.m. to Arezzo Way for the fire. Four units were damaged and eight people will be displaced, HCFR said.
The fire was under control by about 9:20 p.m., HCFR said. Myrtle Beach Fire Department, Conway Fire Department, and Murrells-Inlet Garden City Fire all assisted.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
