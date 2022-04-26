ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Family of presumed Moses Lake murder victim desperate for public’s help to find her remains

By Hayley Guenthner KHQ Local News Reporter/Anchor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSES LAKE, Wash. – The family of a woman, who the Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD) believes was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, is desperate to locate her remains. Records show Juan Gastelum is in custody in Oregon in connection to the murder of Yanira Cedillos. He’s also facing a charge of...

Keith Frey
3d ago

Personally I think in cases like this they should be able to do whatever they have to to get the information about where he put her.

