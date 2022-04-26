ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo Reveals New Art for Kirby's 30th Anniversary

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKirby's Dream Land first released on the Nintendo Game Boy on April 27th, 1992 in Japan. It's officially that day in the country right now, and Kirby's official Twitter account in the region has released a new piece of art to celebrate the occasion. Naturally the art features Kirby front and...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Teaser May Point to Surprising Setting

It appears one of the locations that will be featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has been teased. Earlier today, Infinity Ward released the first teaser trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 which revealed the game's logo and confirmed the game's official title. Although it was already heavily expected that the game would be a sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, it was exciting to see some confirmation and Infinity Ward made sure to include some hints as to where players will be going in the highly-anticipated sequel. Given Call of Duty is usually a globe-trotting adventure, we may already know one of the places we'll be heading.
NFL
ComicBook

Amazon Is Giving Away One of the Best Horror Games Ever for Free

Amazon Prime is giving away one of the best survival-horror games of all time. In the modern-day, the horror genre is incredibly underserved mostly because outside of a couple major IP -- like Resident Evil -- the return of investment on AAA horror games just isn't there. And this is why the genre is now largely carried by indies and AA games. It wasn't always like this. There was once a time when horror was arguably overserved. The Xbox 360 and PS3 generation wasn't one of these generations, but it did produce some of the best horror games and series, like Dead Space, which brings us to Amazon Prime's new freebie.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Dev Talks About Whether Purchased Skins Will be Ported

A common concern for Call of Duty: Warzone players at the moment is whether or not they'll be able to retain the skins and items they purchased for Call of Duty: Warzone 2, which is expected to arrive within the next year. Earlier this year, Activision confirmed it was planning to release Call of Duty: Warzone 2 alongside the recently announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Although other battle royales like Fortnite have managed to sustain themselves for years now, Warzone's myriad of technical issues has resulted in developer Raven Software choosing to cut its losses and start from scratch on an all-new engine.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg Kickstarter Launch Date Announced

The Kickstarter for RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg will launch next month. Earlier this week, Steamforged Games announced that they will launch a Kickstarter campaign for their new cooperative RuneScape board game on May 31, 2022. The Kickstarter will run for 10 days. Additionally, Steamforged revealed the box art for RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg, which depicts the titular green dragon Elvarg breathing fire on a knight with his shield raised. Previously, Steamforged revealed a first look at several of the miniatures that will appear in the new board game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Nintendo Switch Online#Video Game#Dream Land#Kirby Jp#The Forgotten Land#Kirby S Dream Collection#Nintendo Wii
ComicBook

Anastyr Brings Side-Scrolling, Beat-Em-Up Action to Tabletop

Anastyr recreates the fun beat-em-up side-scrolling gameplay found in classic video games like Golden Axe and Final Fight to the tabletop. The new board game by Mythic Games launched on Kickstarter earlier this month and has already raised over $500,000, with a planned fulfillment date of next summer. The characters and creatures of Anastyr were designed by artist Paolo Parente, an artist and game designer with credits working on art for Magic: The Gathering and Dark Horse Comics. Like other tabletop games published by Mythic Games, Anastyr features large, highly detailed miniatures and complex gameplay. However, the gameplay in Anastyr is focused primarily on taming monsters to use as mounts and building epic combos to defeat your foes.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Gives Anya Hilarious New Look

One Spy x Family cosplay has put an unexpected new look on Anya Forger! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series had one of the most anticipated anime adaptation debuts leading into the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and it's with good reason as the manga had introduced fans to the new kind of family dynamic from its unique central trio. Making a family out of a secret spy, assassin, and a telepathic child, all three of them are trying their best to live a happy family life while trying to keep all of their respective secrets still hidden from one another in the process.
COMICS
ComicBook

Blumhouse Releases Trailer for New Horror Movie Dashcam

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent quarantine protocols saw people around the world attempting to tap into creative outlets, with director Rob Savage developing, filming, and releasing the horror movie Host and earning acclaim from the genre community. The success of the adventure resulted in Blumhouse Productions taking notice, as they enlisted him to develop a new movie, with the resulting experience being Dashcam. After being showcased at a number of different festivals, Dashcam has now earned an official release date, with the film's just-released trailer teasing the terror of the experience. Check out the trailer below for Dashcam before it hits theaters and On Demand on June 3rd.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Trailer Previews Ultra God Mission 2: Watch

The Ultra God Mission sees heroes and villains from Dragon Ball's past returning to life as a new tournament arc takes place within the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Now, a new trailer has arrived that gets anime fans up to speed and hints at some upcoming fights and characters that might be featured in the current storylines that have seen the Z-Fighters attempting to navigate a battlefield that was assembled by a rogue Kaioshin with an army of masked fighters aligned to her cause.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four Reboot Loses Spider-Man Director

One of the most anticipated films in the upcoming Marvel Studios slate has lost its director. Following the acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Disney has been preparing to reboot the iconic Fantastic Four characters in a new movie from Marvel Studios, finally bringing them into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jon Watts, who has directed all three of the Tom Holland Spider-Man films, was announced as the director for Fantastic Four a while back. He's now stepping away from the project entirely.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix Cancels Plans for Two Animated Shows

Today has been a rough day for television fans. Both Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow were canceled by The CW, and Netflix ended Space Force after two seasons. It's been an intense couple of weeks for Netflix, who also scrapped Bright 2 and the animated adaptation of Jeff Smith's Bone. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed the streaming service has stopped production on two new animated series.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Witcher: Blood Origin Release Window Potentially Leaked

The upcoming six-part, live-action limited prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin does not currently have a firm release date on Netflix yet, but as of the post-credits teaser from The Witcher Season 2 late last year, it is expected to release at some point this year. And according to a new rumor, The Witcher: Blood Origin is currently looking at an October release this year.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Valheim Devs Tease New Mistlands Creature

Valheim's big Mistlands update is still scheduled to release at some point this year, and ahead of its release, we've gotten yet another preview of what's to come. Some of that preview consisted of screenshots showing off different structures left behind by those who once inhabited the Mistlands while another tease hinted at a creature Iron Gate Studio is working on. Mistlands does not yet have a release date, however, so it's unclear when exactly players will be able to see this new creature in full unless it's revealed prior to the update's launch.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Disney Releases 2022-2023 Movie Slate Image

Disney revealed its full movie slate for both 2022 and 2023 during a presentation at CinemaCon on Wednesday. Producer Jon Landau ran through the entire lineup, starting off with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (slated to premiere on May 6) followed by Lightyear (June 17), The Bob's Burgers Movie (May 27), Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8), The Banshees of Inisherin (Oct. 21), a re-release of Avatar (Sept. 24), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Nov. 11), Amsterdam (Nov. 4), The Menu (Nov. 18), Strange World (Nov. 23), Avatar: The Way of Water (Dec. 16), The Marvels (Feb. 17, 2023), The Haunted Mansion (March 10, 2023), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023), Indiana Jones (June 30, 2023), The Little Mermaid (May 26, 2023) and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (July 28, 2023). Stay tuned for more information on the releases of all the films as they become available!
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Legendary Hero Is Dead Is Getting an Anime

Manga remains one of the premier spots for the medium of anime to grab its stories from, with light novels and original stories also helping bolster the number of series that take on the medium. Now, it seems that a major manga series is set to get a new anime adaptation next year in The Legendary Hero Is Dead, a manga that follows a farmer that hoped to be a hero and had his wish granted thanks to a serious monkey's paw situation.
COMICS
ComicBook

New Stranger Things Season 4 Poster Released

With the premiere of Stranger Things Season 4 just a month away, Netflix is celebrating by releasing an all-new poster spotlighting Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven. When audiences first met the character, she had a nearly shaved head, though her new allies have allowed her to grow her hair out over the years. This new poster continues offering what was teased in the trailer for the new season by showing off Eleven's close-cropped hair, surely leading fans to wonder what could cause her to revert to that familiar style. Check out the new poster below before the new season of Stranger Things premieres on May 27th.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Shares Ash and Greninja's Reunion

Pokemon Journeys hasn't just introduced plenty of new characters that hail from the Galar Region, alongside countless new Pokemon that arrived via Sword & Shield, it has seen plenty of reunions via the return of characters from the anime's past, as well as returning pocket monsters. Now, the latest episode of the series didn't just showcase the return of Ash's Greninja, but a reunion between the current champion of the Alola Region and one of the most powerful Pokemon that Ash had in his roster to date. Needless to say, Journeys had plenty of story to tell in its latest installment.
COMICS
ComicBook

Halo Infinite Is Changing Controversial Armor System

Halo Infinite will move away from its armor core system which governed what customizations could be equipped to different armor bases, developer 343 Industries said this week. The change was announced during a recent livestream wherein the developers gave a preview of what's to come in Season 2. Through this change, players will be able to use different coatings and other customization pieces across different cores without one being locked to an armor set, but 343 said this will be a gradual change that won't be fully implemented right at the start of Season 2.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy