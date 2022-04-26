Moon Knight Used Captain America as a Meter for Violence

Oscar Isaac says that he convinced Ethan Hawke to be in Moon Knight with a night of tequilas. On Seth Myers show this week, the actor explained how he approached the Good Lord Bird star about the Disney+ series. In Brooklyn, he wandered into a coffee shop and noticed Hawke. From that short chat, they met up at a bar a couple of days after the fact to hash out Moon Knight and Arthur Harrow. Isaac really admired the actor's work and after numerous tequila shots, everything worked out. It's a fun twist on the story that Hawke told earlier this year. Both of them have the same notes, but the older actor actually left out the drinks part of the discussion. Marvel fans should be glad the chance meeting occurred as Moon Knight has been a hit for the streamer and for those watching at home. Check out what Isaac had to say right here.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO