Moon Knight Used Captain America as a Meter for Violence

By Nathaniel Brail
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Studios' Moon Knight has been putting out high quality episodes week by week, with the titular character kicking some tail. The series has featured some of the bloodiest moments in Marvel Cinematic Universe history and it seems that there was a gauge for violence. The Direct had the chance to...

ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Teaser Confirms Maria Rambeau as Captain Marvel

Maria Rambeau is soaring higher, further, faster as a variant Captain Marvel in new footage from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In one universe, Maria (Lashana Lynch) was the mother of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and the co-pilot and best friend of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), founding S.W.O.R.D. — the Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division — before her death from cancer in 2020. In one of an infinite number of universes, Maria is the cosmic superhero Captain Marvel, seen battling the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) when the ex-Avenger traverses the Multiverse in Doctor Strange 2.
ComicBook

Masterpiece Trilogy of Films Arrive on Paramount+

The Offer, the series about the making of The Godfather, is now streaming on Paramount+ and along with the new series, all three films in The Godfather trilogy are now streaming as well. Beginning today, Thursday, April 28th, remastered versions of all three Godfather films — The Godfather, The Godfather, Part II, and The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone — are available to watch on Paramount+.
ComicBook

The Marvels: Captain Marvel Sequel Delayed to Summer 2023

In a surprise Friday afternoon news drop, Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company have announced a change to their 2023 release calendar, revealing that The Marvels has been delayed five months. The sequel to Captain Marvel, which will feature a few other Marvel heroes as well such as Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, was previously scheduled to arrive on February 17, 2023 and has now moved back to July 28, 2023. It wasn't the only Marvel movie to get a readjustment in release as the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has moved up from July 28, 2023 to February 12, 2023, meaning the two films just swapped release dates.
ComicBook

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Release Date Moves Up

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania wrapped filming at the end of last year, but it wasn't expected to hit theatres until next July. However, Disney just announced that the Marvel threequel will be coming to theatres a little sooner than expected. The movie's July 28, 2023 release date has been moved to February 17, 2023. The February date previously belonged to the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, which is now taking over Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's July spot.
Kevin Feige
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Can't Believe Moon Knight Only Has One More Episode

The fifth episode of Moon Knight, "Asylum," was released on Disney+ today which means there's only one episode left of the season. Currently, it's unclear what the future holds for Oscar Isaac's character(s), but many fans are hoping for a Season 2. In fact, lots of folks have taken to Twitter today to express their surprise that the show only has one more episode. While some fans are confident that Marvel will stick the landing, others are concerned that there's not enough time to wrap up the story.
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
ComicBook

Halloween Ends Footage Reveals First Look at the End of the Horror Franchise

Universal Pictures wrapped things up at CinemaCon this year and in keeping with that theme offered a first look at Halloween Ends, the next film in the series and the conclusion of the story that started with 2018's revival of the slasher franchise. Star Jamie Lee Curtis was on hand to talk up the movie and introduce the footage, telling attendees: "It's gonna f-ck you up." ComicBook.com's Cam Bonomolo was on hand for the event and saw the first footage from the David Gordon Green-directed follow-up. Though the trailer is mostly made up of footage from the other films there is one major scene that's new. The footage begins:
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
Egypt
ComicBook

Spider-Man Director Sam Raimi Looks Back on Internet Backlash to Peter's Organic Web Shooters

Sam Raimi's contributions to the world of superhero movies are back into the spotlight, with the director returning to that world with next month's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Raimi first entered the Marvel universe with 2002's Spider-Man, the blockbuster film that made Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) into a global phenomenon. The film was praised for a number of aesthetic and narrative reasons — but apparently, one was met with vitriol from fans. In a recent oral history with Variety, Raimi and screenwriter David Koepp spoke about the decision to keep Peter's web-shooters organic, a decision that initially spun out of James Cameron's script for the film. As the report reveals, after the web-shooter detail was initially leaked on message boards, it was not well received by fans.
ComicBook

Morbius: Al Madrigal Reveals Alternate Ending & Deleted Scene Details, "I Got Butchered In That Thing"

If you were wondering just how much was cut out of Morbius: the answer is quite a lot. Many fans felt like the final product that hit theaters earlier this month had suffered from a Suicide Squad-esque case of over-editing, which seems to be the case. There were multiple scenes from the Morbius trailers that didn't make the theatrical cut in any way, shape, or form. Al Madrigal, who appeared as one of the main detectives in the film, had a large portion of his role cut, including both action and comedy scenes.
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Spinoff Isle of the Dead Casts Third Lead

The Walking Dead spinoff starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan has cast Gaius Charles as its third lead. The Grey's Anatomy alum, whose credits include roles on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and TV's Taken, will join AMC's Walking Dead Universe as Izaak in Isle of the Dead. In March, AMC Networks officially greenlit the New York City-set spinoff teaming Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) sometime after the events of the final season of The Walking Dead. Deadline first reported Charles' leading role.
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Reveals the First DC Comics Character He Would Do if He Took Over Their Movie Universe

If you have a blank slate to establish an entire cinematic franchise featuring beloved characters, the first entry in such a series brings with it a lot of expectations and weight, with filmmaker Kevin Smith recently noting that, were he to be given the opportunity to develop a DC Comics cinematic franchise, there wouldn't be a question about kicking off the series with a Superman film. Smith detailed how Superman was the seminal superhero that would serve as the crux that an entire franchise would hinge upon, setting the standard of what the entire franchise would have to live up to.
ComicBook

A Ton of Movies Are Leaving Hulu This Weekend

The end of April arrives this weekend, and with it comes some changes to the lineups of major streaming services. Most services add a bunch of new titles at the top of each month, but they also bid farewell to quite a few titles as well. Hulu is no exception. This weekend, on the very last day of April, Hulu is losing a bunch of popular movies.
ComicBook

Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Convinced Ethan Hawke To Play a Marvel Villain Over "Many Tequilas"

Oscar Isaac says that he convinced Ethan Hawke to be in Moon Knight with a night of tequilas. On Seth Myers show this week, the actor explained how he approached the Good Lord Bird star about the Disney+ series. In Brooklyn, he wandered into a coffee shop and noticed Hawke. From that short chat, they met up at a bar a couple of days after the fact to hash out Moon Knight and Arthur Harrow. Isaac really admired the actor's work and after numerous tequila shots, everything worked out. It's a fun twist on the story that Hawke told earlier this year. Both of them have the same notes, but the older actor actually left out the drinks part of the discussion. Marvel fans should be glad the chance meeting occurred as Moon Knight has been a hit for the streamer and for those watching at home. Check out what Isaac had to say right here.
ComicBook

Disney Releases 2022-2023 Movie Slate Image

Disney revealed its full movie slate for both 2022 and 2023 during a presentation at CinemaCon on Wednesday. Producer Jon Landau ran through the entire lineup, starting off with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (slated to premiere on May 6) followed by Lightyear (June 17), The Bob's Burgers Movie (May 27), Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8), The Banshees of Inisherin (Oct. 21), a re-release of Avatar (Sept. 24), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Nov. 11), Amsterdam (Nov. 4), The Menu (Nov. 18), Strange World (Nov. 23), Avatar: The Way of Water (Dec. 16), The Marvels (Feb. 17, 2023), The Haunted Mansion (March 10, 2023), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023), Indiana Jones (June 30, 2023), The Little Mermaid (May 26, 2023) and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (July 28, 2023). Stay tuned for more information on the releases of all the films as they become available!
ComicBook

Disney's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Leaves After Three Months on the Job

Geoff Morrell, the chief corporate affairs officer for The Walt Disney Co., has announced plans to depart from his role. The news was broken in a statement from Morrell and Disney CEO Bob Chapek (via The Hollywood Reporter), which was released on Friday. This news comes just three months after Morrell, who was formerly an executive at BP and a Bush-era Pentagon spokesman, initially joined on for the job, which saw him oversee Disney's communications government relations and public policy efforts. According to Chapek, Kristina Schake will lead global communications, and Disney general counsel Horacio Gutierrez will lead government relations and public policy.
