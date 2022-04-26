ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Another hiker was found dead on Mount Whitney, California's highest peak

By Amy Graff
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bAnWz_0fL5WM6x00
FILE - A hiker was found dead on the trail that summits Mount Whitney on April 18, officials said.  (NPS)

A hiker was found dead in mid-April on the trail that summits Mount Whitney in the eastern Sierra Nevada, officials said Monday. This is the fourth death on California ’s tallest mountain in the last 12 months.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office received a call April 18 reporting a deceased body just below a section of the trail with 99 switchbacks.

Due to extreme winds and snowy conditions in the region, search and rescue teams were unable to recover the body until April 23 when the weather finally cleared. California Highway Patrol helicopters made two failed attempts in windy conditions before a helicopter crew successfully flew over and hoisted two search and rescue members at the location to recover the body.

The sheriff’s office said that deaths most often occur on the mountain in spring or early summer due to falls on snow and ice when a hiker “did not have or know how to use critical gear like crampons and an ice axe.”

“It is imperative that you are prepared with the proper gear and know how to use it,” the sheriff’s office said.

The National Park Service called on the public to heed the sheriff’s office’s warning.

“While there are wildflowers in the valleys, the mountains still hold significant hazards in spring,” a statement posted on the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Facebook page read . “Anyone attempting to summit Mount Whitney this time of year must be mentally and physically prepared for snow, ice, freezing temperatures, high winds, and limited visibility. Don’t count on a speedy rescue if things go badly.”

Whitney straddles Sequoia National Park and Inyo National Forest and is the most frequently climbed peak in the Sierra Nevada, the National Park Service said .

At 14,500 feet, Whitney is the tallest peak in the U.S. outside Alaska.

Comments / 29

Johnsr Gomez
3d ago

Someday people will realize in a matter how good you are there's always something better than you are

Reply(1)
12
he's a bad dude
3d ago

At least he died doing what he wanted to do. Rest in peace

Reply
13
Related
The Independent

Terrifying California hot air balloon crash caught on video

A dramatic video captured the terrifying moment that a hot air balloon crashed into a California field in high winds.TikTok user Nicholas McCall was on his first ever balloon ride when the aircraft’s pilot was forced to crash-land it near Perris, California, 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.“My hot air balloon experience was going great until the winds picked up,” Mr McCall wrote in the caption for the video posted to the social media platform.“Everybody hang on. Everybody hang on and stay in the basket,” the pilot can be heard shouting. “In the basket with me. Stay on. Stay on. Stay...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman found alive after six days stranded in California forest, surviving on snow and yogurt

A missing woman has been found alive after spending six days lost in a California forest under heavy snowfall, police say.According to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Gullett, 52, had been stranded in her car in the woods near Little Valley since 14 April. On the morning of 20 April, after days of helicopter and ground searches, a sheriff’s sergeant found the vehicle, and Ms Gullett rushed out.“She was very emotional, but physically okay,” the Sheriff’s Office said.Police say Ms Gullett’s ordeal began last Thursday when she and her friend, Justin Lonich, 48, were driving home to Little...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Nevada#Mount Whitney#Rescue Team#Kings Canyon#Accident#Nps#California Highway Patrol#The National Park Service
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Universe Today

Because of Extreme Drought, Lake Powell is Barely a Lake Anymore

The two largest reservoirs in the United States are now at their lowest levels since they were first created. After several decades of drought – with the past two years classified as intense drought in the US Southwest — both Lake Powell and Lake Mead are shrinking. Recent satellite images show just how dramatic the changes have been, due to the ongoing the climate crisis..
UTAH STATE
Daily Mail

Utah woman, 34, who was a state official for more than 10 years dies during hike after falling 20 feet at Grand Canyon National Park on sixth day of boat trip

A longtime Utah government official died Monday evening, officials said Tuesday, after falling 20 feet at the Grand Canyon while on a boating trip along the Colorado River. Salt Lake City resident Margaret 'Meg' Osswald, the assistant director the Utah Division of Water Quality, was pronounced dead by Arizona safety officials at about 8:30 pm Monday after falling more than 20 feet during a hike just off the 1,450-mile-long river.
ACCIDENTS
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy