Kentucky State

Meet the 2022 Kentucky All-Stars set to face Indiana high school basketball’s best

By Jared Peck
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

The Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches and its Kentucky All-Star selection committees have announced the 2022 Kentucky All-Stars who will face the Indiana All-Stars in the return of the nation’s longest running all-star game series.

The Kentucky All-Stars teams will include both Mr. Basketball Turner Buttry or Bowling Green and Miss Basketball Amiya Jenkins of Anderson County. Buttry is committed to Eastern Kentucky and Jenkins is a Kentucky signee.

Among the 11 players joining Buttry will be Miami (Ohio) signee Mitchell Rylee of Covington Catholic. On the girls’ side, two of the best from this year’s Sweet 16 championship game, Josie Gilvin of Sacred Heart (Western Kentucky) and Gracie Merkle of Bullitt East (Bellarmine), will also take part. Another UK commit, Cassidy Rowe of Shelby Valley is rostered, as well.

Earlier this year, the KABC announced the Kentucky coaches for this year’s series. Scott Ruthsatz of Covington Catholic is the boys’ head coach with assistants Rod Drake of Owensboro and Jason Mays of Ashland Blazer. Judie Mason of Danville is the girls’ head coach with assistants Pete Fraley of Boyd County, Kes Murphy of Notre Dame, Tryston Ford of Danville and Lee Meadows of Franklin County.

The series, which features a pair of games in each state, will be held June 10-11. Indiana has dominated the boys’ series over the years with a 101-44 edge that included a sweep each of the last two matchups. The girls’ sides split their last two series but Indiana leads 51-39.

Games will be played on June 10 at the Owensboro Sportscenter and on June 11 at Southport High School in Indianapolis. Tickets will be made available at a later date at Owensborosportscenter.com . The girls’ game in Owensboro is set for 5:30 p.m. with the boys following at 7:30 p.m.

Bowling Green’s Turner Buttry (10) was named Kentucky’s Mr. Basketball for 2022. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

2022 Kentucky Boys’ All-Stars

Turner Buttry , Bowling Green; Kennedy Hayden , Ballard; James Jewell , Marion County, Jaiden Lawrence , Warren Central; Darien Lewis , Fern Creek; Andrew Mason , Bardstown; Jay Milburn , Campbellsville; Sam Powell , Oldham County; Mitchell Rylee , Covington Catholic; Jabrion Spikes , Caldwell County; Gavin Stevens , Pulaski County; Cade Stinnett , Greenwood.

2022 Kentucky Girls’ All-Stars

Amiya Jenkins , Anderson County; Jaileyah Cotton , Bardstown; Amaya Curry , Apollo; Macie Feldman , Notre Dame; Josie Gilvin , Sacred Heart; Lauren Hawthorne , Conner; Jenna Lillard , Ludlow; Monica Lindsey , Central Hardin; Gracie Merkle , Bullitt East; Riley Neal , North Oldham; Cassidy Rowe , Shelby Valley; Rylee Turner , Newport Central Catholic.

