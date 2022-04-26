ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turlock, CA

Turlock police find good Samaritan who pulled man from burning car

By Erin Tracy
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pc5lt_0fL5WDAQ00

The Turlock Police Department has found the good Samaritan who pulled a man from a burning car earlier this month.

The Police Department circulated video of the April 14 rescue with a plea for the passerby to come forward.

At the urging of a friend, the man did come forward and gave a statement to police Monday but asked not to be identified publicly.

The lead investigator for this case, Detective Brandon Bertram, said in a press release, “We were honored to have met and been able to personally thank this hero who risked his own life for another. He saved the victim’s life with no regard for his own safety and well-being. The man said he just knew it was the right thing to do. He refused our repeated requests to recognize him publicly for his bravery and heroism.”

Sgt. Mike Parmley said the man asked not to be identified because he didn’t want the praise or attention.

Parmley said the man’s statement did not change anything in terms of detectives’ investigation into cause and origin. The cause remains undetermined, but arson is still not suspected.

The man pulled Robert Arndt, 38, from his burning vehicle in the 200 block of D Street at about 12:10 a.m. Arndt’s father told The Bee his son had been living out of his car and had experienced homelessness most of his adult life.

Arndt suffered third-degree burns to his hands and feet, second-degree burns to his face and mild burns to his back.

The Turlock Police Department asks that anyone with information about this investigation call Detective Brandon Bertram at 209-664-7323, the department’s tip line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or email tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us .

Comments / 7

Deborah Colbert
3d ago

Brother, your an example and a blessing for so many Many more wonderful blessings to come

Reply
6
Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Turlock, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Turlock, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Baby girl’s death leads to father’s arrest, police say

TURLOCK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers have arrested a man accused of murdering his two-month-old daughter, according to the Turlock Police Department. On Wednesday, around 4:30 p.m. officers say they responded to a call from hospital staff, claiming they suspected child abuse as the cause of death. During their investigation detectives say they learned from hospital […]
TURLOCK, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Burns
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Good Samaritan#Homelessness#The Police Department
FOX40

Owner of La Victoria Supermercado, alleged accomplice indicted on cocaine trafficking charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento-area men were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with two counts of cocaine trafficking, the office of U.S Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.   Jose Manuel Chavez Zepeda, 54, of Carmichael, and Denis Zacaris Ponce Castillo, 37, of Sacramento were charged with the conspiracy to distribute cocaine […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Police identify DoorDash driver who was fatally shot in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said a DoorDash delivery driver was a victim of a homicide earlier this week.  On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 56-year-old Andrew Satavu of Modesto. Officers said Satavu completed a food delivery before he died.  At around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, police said they received calls […]
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 Tuesday morning has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. The victim was named as 66-year-old Aloma Waith of Stockton. California Highway Patrol officers say the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. on Highway 99 near Cedar Avenue. CHP officers […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
SFGate

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

257
Followers
52
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy