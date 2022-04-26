ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hyde, Martin, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 19:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hyde; Martin; Washington THE...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Latimer, Le Flore, Pittsburg, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Latimer; Le Flore; Pittsburg; Pushmataha Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Pushmataha, southern Latimer, west central Le Flore and south central Pittsburg Counties through 715 AM CDT At 622 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles east of Wilburton to 9 miles northwest of Stanley. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Wilburton... Clayton Talihina... Red Oak Fanshawe... Damon Bengal... Tuskahoma Yanush... Kiamichi Sardis... Panola Summerfield MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LATIMER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. .River levels continue to rise as a result of ongoing rainfall. Moderate stage is expected to be reached Saturday morning and the river looks to remain within Moderate flood stage throughout the forecast period. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snake River AT Alvarado. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 110.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD STAGE. Flooding between Hwy 1 and railroad grade due to backwater. Inspections of the dike begin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 107.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:30 AM CDT Saturday was 107.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 109.7 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 106.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 08:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jasper; Newton FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 830 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE, JASPER AND NORTHWESTERN NEWTON COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 11:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek at Blairstown. * WHEN...From this morning to early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood. At 23.0 feet, Flooding occurs at the west approach to the N Highway bridge located 0.2 miles west of Blairstown. Flooding also occurs across B Highway near Big Creek which is several miles northwest of Blairstown. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 22.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ceiba, Fajardo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:46:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 10:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ceiba; Fajardo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Ceiba and Fajardo. * WHEN...Until 1030 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 832 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cooper, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 23:22:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cooper; Saline The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. For the Blackwater River...including Blue Lick...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Blackwater River near Blue Lick. * WHEN...From this evening to late Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Cropland and pastures along the river flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 26.9 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COOPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, San Lorenzo, Yabucoa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 09:32:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 11:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Humacao; Juncos; Las Piedras; San Lorenzo; Yabucoa FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, San Lorenzo and Yabucoa. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 733 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Arroyo, Coamo, Guayama, Maunabo, Patillas, Salinas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:41:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 10:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arroyo; Coamo; Guayama; Maunabo; Patillas; Salinas FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM AST THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 945 AM AST this morning for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Arroyo, Coamo, Guayama, Maunabo, Patillas and Salinas. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended and no additional heavy rains is expected at this time. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed to any road closures and remain alert to ponded water on roads and in poor drainage areas.
SALINAS, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Catano, Guaynabo, San Juan, Toa Alta, Toa Baja by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:46:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 10:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bayamon; Catano; Guaynabo; San Juan; Toa Alta; Toa Baja FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Bayamon, Catano, Guaynabo, San Juan, Toa Alta and Toa Baja. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 822 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 09:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 20.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Saturday was 20.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Monday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.5 feet on 03/30/1973. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. .Ongoing rainfall has contributed to a rise in the Pembina River at Walhalla. Additional rainfall is anticipated today. This forecast takes into account past precipitation and forecast precipitation through 7 AM Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. Minor damage in City Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 16.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Saturday was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.8 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Juana Diaz, Ponce, Santa Isabel, Villalba by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:46:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 10:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Juana Diaz; Ponce; Santa Isabel; Villalba FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM AST THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 945 AM AST this morning for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Juana Diaz, Ponce, Santa Isabel and Villalba. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended and no additional heavy rain is expected at this time. Minor urban flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed to and road closures and remain alert to ponded water on roads during the next few hours.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 00:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Linn; Livingston The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. For the Grand River...including Sumner...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Grand River near Sumner. * WHEN...From this evening to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Bottomland 1 to 2 miles south of the gage begins to flood. At 26.0 feet, Rural land adjacent to the river is flooded. At 28.0 feet, Rural roads are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 27.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 09:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will begin to flood. Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp will remain inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. The Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to hunting at the 15.5 foot stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Saturday was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.2 feet on 05/10/1953. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 08:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 08:38:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Low lying pastures and timber land along the river begins to flood. Sandy Beach Park at Camden starts to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 26.8 Sat 8 AM 25.2 20.0 18.0 Falling
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 09:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural land is flooding along both banks of the river in Lawrence, Independence, and Jackson counties. Minor flooding in Powhatan Community and Courthouse State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 20.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 18.4 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 20.5 Sat 9 AM 20.2 20.0 19.5 Slow Fall
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Corson; Dewey WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Corson and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CORSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 03:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake More wind with light showers on the way -Today into Sunday- A quick-moving system will sweep through the Sierra and western Nevada today into Sunday bringing breezy southwest to west winds today, and northerly winds Sunday. The winds will result in choppy lake conditions this afternoon and early evening and it may be a good idea to save lake recreation for another day. Localized areas of blowing dust are possible downwind of the Carson Sink, possibly affecting I-80, US-95, and US-50. Light showers and isolated thunderstorms will form near the Oregon border today, with showers spreading south along the I-80 corridor overnight. A few showers may linger early Sunday morning near and east of US-95. Liquid totals will be minimal -- a few sprinkles up to a tenth of an inch. -Windy Monday- Yup, more wind on Monday, and winds will be stronger. Confidence is high for widespread southwest to northwest wind gusts 35 to 50 mph, locally higher in wind prone locations. There is potential for downslope enhancement of the wind gusts, which would boost the peak wind gusts for canyons along the US-395/I-580 corridor from Susanville south to Mammoth. Travel impacts are nearly certain with high profile vehicle restrictions and rough air for aviators. Be sure to check with NDOT/CalTrans for road conditions and with your airline for flight details. Choppy lakes and possible ski area impacts are also expected, along with more widespread areas of blowing dust into the central Nevada Basin and Range. While a few light showers are possible near the Oregon border on Monday, elsewhere conditions will be very dry along with the gusty winds, leading to increased fire weather danger. Avoid activities which could ignite a spark.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hughes, Hyde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BROWN COUNTY, SD

