Maui County, HI

How to apply for Maui County’s $5K small business grant

By Kaile Hunt
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui County Small Business Grant program has been extended to April 30. This program is open to small businesses in Maui County.

“I encourage small businesses to apply for this grant,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “This helps small business operators, and their employees stay on the road to recovery. This is an investment in our people as we build a future that is more resilient and less dependent on the hospitality industry.”

To qualify for this grant, businesses must show a 10% decline in gross revenue from 2019 to 2020 verified by the State of Hawaii G49.‍

The following are the qualifications for the grant:

  • Upon qualification, the grant amount is $5,000.
  • This is a grant and not a business expense reimbursement program.
  • Businesses must be registered and active with the State of Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and (or) sole proprietors.
  • Businesses must have $2,000,000 or less in gross revenue in 2020 verified by the State of Hawaii Tax Form G49 (General Excise/Use Annual Return and Reconciliation).
  • Businesses must show a 10% decline in gross revenue from 2019 to 2020 verified by the State of Hawaii G49.
  • Businesses must have a commercial location in the County of Maui.
  • They must show proof of current lease or rent agreement and proof of payment for current month (date of application, canceled check or statement).
  • Businesses must certify that they have resumed commercial operations in the County of Maui as of the date of application.
  • One (1) grant per business owner (even if owner has multiple businesses). A 1099 may be issued at the end of the year, please consult your tax advisor.

The County of Maui offers the program in collaboration with the Credit Unions of Maui. The program is part of the American Rescue Plan to assist small businesses in Maui County impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

For more information, visit Maui Nui Strong’s website or call (808) 270-5745.

