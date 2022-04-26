ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

One Killed in Pedestrian Crash on 7th Street [Long Beach, CA]

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePedestrian Pronounced Dead after Traffic Collision on Pepper Tree Lane. Officers responded to the scene on April 13th, around 6:04 a.m., in the area of 7th Street and Pepper Tree Lane. Investigators determined that a 40-year-old Long Beach resident driving a 2008 Mazda 3 hit a male pedestrian outside...

CBS LA

Family of pedestrian killed by car in Huntington Beach believes there's more to the story

Huntington Beach Police said a 25-year-old West Point graduate, who was home to see family, was critically injured on Beach Boulevard last week as he walked in traffic lanes in the early morning hours. His family said that story doesn't make sense. "They just said he was in a car accident. So, we get there, I assume maybe he has some scrapes and bruises, maybe broken bones," said Tammy Broadus. However, her brother Stephen Broadus was much worse off than that. Surgeons at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center did brain surgery on the 25-year-old on Easter to try and save...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
L.A. Weekly

Stephen Broadus Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Crash on Beach Boulevard [Huntington Beach, CA]

25-Year-Old Man Killed in Pedestrian Collision near Adams Boulevard. According to police, Broadus was walking along Beach Boulevard when the driver of a vehicle struck him around 4:00 a.m. Paramedics arrived and transported the pedestrian to University of California, Irvine Medical Center for further treatment of severe injuries. Further circumstances...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

One person killed on 57 freeway in Anaheim

A person died Sunday in an apparent car crash on the Orange (57) freeway in Anaheim. The death was reported around 4:15 p.m. The person was found on the southbound 57 freeway ay Katella Avenue. No vehicles stopped to check on the person, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP has not released any information detailing what kind of crash took place or if there was foul play involved.The identity of the person has not been released nor any information related to its gender or age. The victim's name will not released until notification of the next akin.  
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Family found decomposing in Irvine home identified by police

Police on Thursday identified a family that was found severely decomposing in an Irvine home.The residents of the home, 63-year-old Serge Poirier and 54-year-old Karina Poirier, were identified with dental records, Irvine police said. Investigators believe the third person is 21-year-old Morgan Poirier, but a positive identification is pending DNA results.Police say all three Poiriers sustained a gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the deaths continue to be investigated as a murder-suicide. Irvine police went to the home at 58 Riverboat on April 6 to conduct a welfare check at the request of extended family members of the residents. Canadian authorities said the family was concerned that they had been unable to reach the residents for more than a year.When the officers entered the home, they found the severely decomposed bodies of three adults and indications that the deaths were a murder-suicide.Anyone with more information about the deaths can contact Irvine police Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

3 arrested for deadly Riverside shooting

Three men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a March shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in Riverside. Eric Flores, 25, was shot and killed on March 2 while sitting in his vehicle on the 10000 block of Gould Street. Paramedics were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. after he was […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Off-duty South Gate police detective killed in 605 Freeway crash

An off-duty South Gate police detective was killed in a crash on the 605 Freeway, police confirmed Monday.Detective Alexis Gonzalez was identified Monday as the South Gate police officer killed in a crash in the area of the 605 Freeway and Firestone Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. South Gate police said Gonzalez was a five-year veteran of the department.In an Instagram post, South Gate police said Gonzalez had lost control of his vehicle before the crash, which overturned his vehicle. Gonzales was taken to Saint Francis Medical Center, where he died.The crash shut down the on-and-off-ramps of the freeway at Firestone shut down during the fatal crash investigation, which is ongoing.The detective is survived by his parents and two brothers.
SOUTH GATE, CA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS LA

$18.8 million settlement reached in Lamborghini crash that killed Monique Munoz

An $18.8 million-settlement has been reached between the family of a woman killed in a crash with a red light-running Lamborghini SUV and the family of the 17-year-old who was behind the wheel.The settlement was reached on behalf of the family of 32-year-old Monique Munoz, who was killed on Feb. 17, 2021, when a Lamborghini ran a red light at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Overland Avenue and slammed into her vehicle as she tried to turn left during rush hour traffic. She had been on her way home from her job at UCLA Health in Los Angeles.Brendan Khuri,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

28-year-old Eva Lopez Gonzalez and 49-year-old Antral Thomas died after a crash on 60 Freeway (Riverside County, CA)

28-year-old Eva Lopez Gonzalez and 49-year-old Antral Thomas died after a crash on 60 Freeway (Riverside County, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 28-year-old Eva Lopez Gonzalez, from Hemet, and 49-year-old Antral Thomas, from Pasadena, as the victims who lost their lives following a wrong-way collision early Saturday morning near Moreno Valley that also caused injuries to one other person. The fatal head-on crash was reported at around 3:30 a.m. on the westbound 60 Freeway, just east of Gilman Springs Road in Riverside County [...]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

