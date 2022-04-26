ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

'More eyes for us': Port St. Lucie police say, 'Helps our investigations'

By Angela Rozier
WPBF News 25
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Detectives in Port St. Lucie are stepping up their efforts to close the books on cases that don't get a lot of attention. Officials hope to get the...

www.wpbf.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime Stoppers#Sgt#Wpbf 25 News
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Report: 74-year-old Florida man shot another man on golf course because the victim was walking dog

A 74-year-old man shot another man because he was angry that the man was walking his dog on a golf course at Kings Point in suburban Delray Beach, according to media reports. The alleged shooter, Robert Levine, rode up in a golf cart to the victim, Herbert Merritt, 64, on April 24 and started arguing with Merritt. When Merritt tried to run away, Levine started shooting, WPBF Ch. 25 reported. ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
10 Tampa Bay

Semi-truck trailer splits apart, blocks Tampa intersection

TAMPA, Fla. — An intersection near South Tampa is currently blocked as police work to remove a trailer that was torn following a semi-truck crash. According to police, the truck crashed into a tree that spanned S. Louis Avenue and W. San Rafael Street. The driver continued to move the car causing the trailer to split apart, police say. According to law enforcement, the trailer was carrying wine.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy